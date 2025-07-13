Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
It Will Be 40 Degrees Celsius In Baku And Rain Expected In Mountainous Areas

2025-07-13 06:04:25
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The National Hydrometeorology Service has announced the expected weather conditions for July 14 in Azerbaijan.

According to Azernews , sunny weather is forecast for Baku and the Absheron Peninsula. A weak northwesterly wind during the night will shift to a southeasterly direction during the day.

Nighttime temperatures will range between 21-26°C, with daytime highs between 35-38°C, reaching up to 40°C in some areas. Atmospheric pressure will drop from 757 mmHg to 754 mmHg. Relative humidity will be 60-70% at night and 30-40% during the day.

Across Azerbaijan's regions, the weather is expected to remain mostly dry. However, brief light rain showers and thunderstorms are possible in some mountainous areas during the day. Occasional fog may occur, accompanied by mild easterly winds.

Temperatures in the regions will be 21-26°C at night and 35-39°C during the day, with highs up to 40°C in certain locations. Mountainous areas will see cooler temperatures, with nighttime lows of 13-18°C and daytime highs of 28-33°C.

