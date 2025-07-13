It Will Be 40 Degrees Celsius In Baku And Rain Expected In Mountainous Areas
According to Azernews , sunny weather is forecast for Baku and the Absheron Peninsula. A weak northwesterly wind during the night will shift to a southeasterly direction during the day.
Nighttime temperatures will range between 21-26°C, with daytime highs between 35-38°C, reaching up to 40°C in some areas. Atmospheric pressure will drop from 757 mmHg to 754 mmHg. Relative humidity will be 60-70% at night and 30-40% during the day.
Across Azerbaijan's regions, the weather is expected to remain mostly dry. However, brief light rain showers and thunderstorms are possible in some mountainous areas during the day. Occasional fog may occur, accompanied by mild easterly winds.
Temperatures in the regions will be 21-26°C at night and 35-39°C during the day, with highs up to 40°C in certain locations. Mountainous areas will see cooler temperatures, with nighttime lows of 13-18°C and daytime highs of 28-33°C.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment