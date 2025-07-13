Tickets Are Live: Womenin Festival 2025 Is Calling The Impactful, The Bold, The Brilliant, And The Brave!

Date: 13–14 November 2025

Venue: Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

Get ready, Cape Town - the continent's most inspiring, intersectional, and women-led experience is back. Tickets for WomenIN Festival 2025 are now officially live, and this year's edition is set to be the most dynamic yet.

Brought to you by the team behind the WomenIN portfolio at the VUKA Group, The WomenIN Festival is not just an event - it's a movement. We're passionate about creating real impact and proud to be walking the talk through our work with a range of NPOs and our ongoing efforts to end period poverty and more. This is a celebration of women who are building businesses, reshaping industries, mentoring the next generation, and changing what leadership looks like. It's where purpose meets power, and passion fuels possibility.

More than a moment, WomenIN is a platform for progress - offering real tools, bold ideas, and authentic connection. Whether you're a student, entrepreneur, executive, artist, activist, or ally - this is the space to be seen, heard, and supported.

The Only Truly Cross-Sector, Intersectional Event of Its Kind in Africa

What sets WomenIN Festival apart is its cross-sector, intersectional approach. Across the year, WomenIN has hosted groundbreaking sector-specific gatherings: WomenIN Green Economy, WomenIN Energy, WomenIN Mobility, WomenIN Mining, WomenIN Digital Transformation, and more.

The WomenIN Festival brings it all together - one platform, one powerful space, where industries, identities, and ideas converge. This is not just another women's event. It's the future - inclusive, ambitious, and unapologetically bold.

Here's What to Expect at WomenIN Festival 2025:



Conversations that matter - unfiltered talks and powerful panels with some of Africa's most impactful leaders in business, tech, media, energy, sustainability, finance, and more

Hands-on learning through transformative masterclasses and workshops that equip you with the tools to lead change

Youth-led showcases that amplify the voices of tomorrow's changemakers

Connection spaces to collaborate and co-create with powerful women (and allies) across the continent Interactive activations, immersive experiences, and unexpected moments of joy and transformation

Tickets starting at R1,499 for a 2-day experience. Group bookings available.

There's an access point for everyone - from student passes to group tickets and premium VIP experiences.

Sponsor a Ticket, Power a Future

WomenIN is proud to introduce its Sponsor a Ticket initiative - an opportunity for individuals and organisations to sponsor access for young women who would not otherwise be able to attend. This is about creating real, tangible impact - unlocking doors, building confidence, and investing in the next generation of leaders.

“When we invest in women, we don't just change one life - we ripple transformation across communities, sectors, and economies. The WomenIN Festival is that ripple. It's where we show up for one another and leave no one behind.”

- Naz Fredericks-Maharaj, WomenIN Portfolio Director, Vuka Group

Real Impact. Real Change. All Year Round.

From rural school drives to youth mentorship, from digital inclusion campaigns to high-impact corporate partnerships - WomenIN is more than a festival. It's a values-driven ecosystem with a clear mission: to uplift, equip, and empower women and girls in Africa to rise, lead, and thrive.

Join the Movement. Be the Moment.

Whether you've followed us from the beginning or you're only just discovering our work, this is your invitation to join a growing network of changemakers who are louder together, braver together - and better together.

Visit to get your ticket, sponsor someone else's, or explore partnership opportunities.

Come as you are. Leave ignited.

WomenIN (WiN): Empowering Women, Breaking Barriers, Creating Impact:

WomenIN is a powerful cross-sector movement that connects, inspires, and uplifts women across Africa through collaboration, leadership, and sustainable development. From energy and mobility to retail, gaming, and the green economy, WiN is driving real change by building inclusive ecosystems where women can thrive.

Through a range of in-person gatherings, digital content, workshops, and sector-specific initiatives, WomenIN provides a trusted platform for female professionals, entrepreneurs, changemakers, and allies to grow together, break silos, and co-create solutions for Africa's future. With a strong focus on capacity building, leadership development, and market access for female-owned businesses, WomenIN is building a legacy of impact for generations to come.

Whether you're a corporate, NPO, SMME, or individual changemaker, there is space for you at the table-because we win when we WiN together.

ABOUT VUKA Group:

VUKA Group brings people and organisations together to connect with information and each other in meaningful conversations that drive growth and transformation across Africa's industries. With 20+ years of experience on the continent, the group delivers sector-leading platforms across Energy, Mining, Smart Mobility, Transport, Retail, and Women Empowerment.

The WomenIN (WiN) portfolio is a flagship initiative of VUKA Group, championing gender inclusivity and creating opportunities for women to lead, influence, and innovate across sectors. With a proudly African team and a commitment to sustainable development, VUKA is creating a future where everyone has the opportunity to rise.

