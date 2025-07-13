Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy Launches 2025 Summer Camp to Discover and Nurture Emerging Talents


2025-07-13 04:45:03
(MENAFN- AMC)
Abu Dhabi– UAE – 11 July 2025: Under the esteemed patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, the "Mother of the Nation", and with the guidance of Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, and Chairwoman of both the Abu Dhabi Ladies Club and the Al Ain Ladies Club, the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy (FBMA) has announced the launch of its annual summer camp, “We Discover Talent”,” taking place from 7 July to 31 July 2025 at the Aca’emy’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.
The summer camp reflects the Academy continued commitment to encouraging the development of young talent and promoting physical, social, and creative growth in a supportive and engaging environment. Open to girls aged 3 to 14 and boys aged 3 to 10, the camp offers a comprehensive programme of sports and activities designed to activate, inspire, and empower youth during the summer break.
Participants will take part in a wide range of experiences including basketball, football, volleyball, karate, yoga, Zumba, cooking sessions, entertainment programmes, educational workshops and more. All sessions will be conducted by qualified instructors in a safe, family-friendly setting that supports both skill-building and fun.
The Academy has designed the camp to offer maximum flexibility for families, with registration packages available for weekly, bi-weekly, and full-month participation. Activities will run daily from 8:00 AM to 2:30 PM throughout the month of July.
This initiative continues to build o’ FBMA’s strategic mission to nurture a generation that is active, confident, and equipped to embrace future opportunities, starting with foundational experiences in sports and teamwork from an early age.

MENAFN13072025005526012221ID1109793675

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search