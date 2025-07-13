Football Nation Italy Qualify For Cricket's T20 World Cup For First Time

Italy may have fumbled their way out of the last two football World Cup qualifying campaigns but their cricket counterparts smashed their way into uncharted territory by booking a maiden Twenty20 World Cup berth on Friday.

The cricketing minnows sealed qualification for the first time ever, sneaking through the European qualifiers despite losing their final match against the Netherlands in a result that suited both teams perfectly.

Italy needed only to avoid a heavy defeat to secure their historic spot thanks to a superior net run rate and that is exactly what unfolded.

Setting a modest target of 135 for victory, they watched the Dutch cruise home in 16.2 overs, a margin narrow enough to send both teams through to the 2026 tournament.

Scotland, veterans of six previous T20 World Cup editions, were the big losers, failing to secure their spot for the 20-team tournament, losing to Jersey who chased down 134 in a last-ball victory. But Scotland also needed Italy to win.

The 2026 tournament will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, with five additional qualification spots still up for grabs from Africa and the Asia-East Asian Pacific regions.

Qualified teams



Sri Lanka (co-hosts)

India (co-hosts)

Afghanistan

Australia

Bangladesh

England

South Africa

United States

West Indies

Ireland

New Zealand

Pakistan

Canada

The Netherlands Italy