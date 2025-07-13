Comet Emerges As Perplexity's AI-Powered Web Assistant

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Perplexity this week introduced Comet, an AI-driven web browser designed to merge search, task automation and seamless browsing into a single interface. Initially accessible to subscribers of its $200‐a‐month Max tier, Comet promises to challenge Chrome and Edge by turning browsing into conversation-led workflows.

Built on Chromium, Comet offers familiar browsing mechanics-tabs, navigation bar and extension support-yet stands apart through its sidebar-based“Comet Assistant,” powered by Perplexity's search engine. The assistant retains full context from web pages, enabling operations like summarising content, scheduling meetings, sending emails or completing online purchases based on what appears onscreen.

Aravind Srinivas, Perplexity's co‐founder and chief executive, described the browser's purpose as“amplifying our intelligence” by collapsing multiple tabs and interactions into fluid conversational routines. Early demonstrations showcase the assistant summarising Reddit AMAs, shopping for identical products with better delivery, and even controlling calendar reminders and transit notifications after receiving extended permissions.

Perplexity is positioning Comet to rival AI‐enhanced browsers including Microsoft's Edge and Google's AI‐mode Chrome, and others like Opera's AI‐integrated versions or The Browser Company's Dia. Comet's initial advantage lies in being a standalone browser where Perplexity's assistant is not optional add‐on but integral.

Access is restricted to Max subscribers and invite‐only users, with broader rollout scheduled over the summer to Linux, iOS and Android platforms. Perplexity assures users that Comet will ultimately include a free tier outside the paid launch window.

The long‐term implication is that Perplexity aims for browser integration to deepen user loyalty and entrench its AI across daily activities. Srinivas has highlighted that becoming the user's default browser creates“infinite retention,” which could channel user queries from Comet back into Perplexity's broader search system-already growing over 20 percent month‐on‐month with around 780 million queries processed in May.

That strategy echoes browser giants' attempts to control default search settings, with Comet flipping the script by installing its own search engine by default atop Chromium's open‐source base. Critics note the potential tension between privacy and convenience, as empowering the assistant with access to emails, calendars and browsing history may raise user concerns even as it speeds up tasks.

Analysts describe Comet's launch as part of a broader AI browser arms‐race. OpenAI is reportedly working on its own AI‐centric browser, while Microsoft and Google continue to layer AI into their own offerings. The success of this trend will rely on whether users value decisive productivity gains enough to switch from deeply‐entrenched incumbents like Chrome and Safari, which together hold over 90 percent market share.

Early adopters who have tested Comet say that the assistant works well on routine tasks but may struggle with more complex instructions. Those testers also describe a trade‐off between utility and privacy: one account noted that granting full access felt“a little uneasy,” even as it allowed the assistant to offer timely transit advice based on upcoming meetings.

How far Comet will go in reshaping web navigation depends on whether better task automation can outweigh users' inertia and privacy concerns. Perplexity plans to build more functionality-including tighter integrations with enterprise tools like Slack and support for voice‐based commands-while keeping Comet free-tier accessible beyond its early‐access phase.

