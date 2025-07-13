403
Trump Rejects Cover-Up Over Jeffrey Epstein Case
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has dismissed accusations of a cover-up concerning the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, standing by his administration’s approach to unveiling documents connected to the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender’s demise while incarcerated.
Several of Trump’s supporters, such as journalist Tucker Carlson and ex-adviser Steve Bannon, have criticized a joint report by the Department of Justice and the FBI.
The report concluded that there was no proof of a roster of influential figures to whom Epstein allegedly trafficked minors.
Additionally, it found no indications of suspicious circumstances surrounding Epstein’s 2019 death at a Manhattan jail, which was officially deemed a suicide.
In a post on Truth Social last Saturday, Trump asserted that the Epstein Files were fabricated by notable Democrats, including former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
“They created the Epstein Files, just like they created the FAKE Hillary Clinton/Christopher Steele Dossier that they used on me, and now my so-called ‘friends’ are playing right into their hands,” he stated.
