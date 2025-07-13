403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump warns Brazil with 50 percent tariffs due to ‘witch-hunt’ trial
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has warned Brazil that it will face a 50% tariff on its exports to the US, citing what he describes as a “witch hunt” against former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is on trial for allegedly attempting to overturn the 2022 election results. Bolsonaro faces charges related to an alleged coup attempt and plotting to kill his successor, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
In a letter to Lula posted on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday, Trump demanded that Brazil end the prosecution of Bolsonaro, whom he called “highly respected.” Trump stated that if Brazil does not comply, the new tariffs would take effect on August 1, 2025, and warned of further hikes if Brazil retaliates.
Lula responded on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, asserting that Brazil is a sovereign nation with independent institutions and will not tolerate foreign interference. He stressed that the investigation is a matter for Brazil’s judiciary alone and warned that any unilateral tariffs from the US would be met with reciprocal measures.
If imposed, the 50% tariff would represent the highest rate the Trump administration has set on any country. Since April, Brazilian imports have faced a minimum 10% tariff under Trump’s global tariff policy, which he extended until August 1 as part of ongoing negotiations.
Trump has claimed Brazil’s trade policies have led to “unsustainable trade deficits” with the US. Lula refuted this, citing US government figures showing a $410 billion trade surplus with Brazil over the past 15 years.
Brazil is America’s second-largest trading partner after China, with US exports including aircraft, fuel, nuclear technology, and electrical equipment.
Earlier this week, Trump also threatened a separate 10% tariff on BRICS nations, accusing them of trying to undermine the US dollar. Brazil, a founding BRICS member, has dismissed such claims, insisting the bloc’s actions are not aimed at weakening the dollar but are a response to political misuse of the currency.
In a letter to Lula posted on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday, Trump demanded that Brazil end the prosecution of Bolsonaro, whom he called “highly respected.” Trump stated that if Brazil does not comply, the new tariffs would take effect on August 1, 2025, and warned of further hikes if Brazil retaliates.
Lula responded on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, asserting that Brazil is a sovereign nation with independent institutions and will not tolerate foreign interference. He stressed that the investigation is a matter for Brazil’s judiciary alone and warned that any unilateral tariffs from the US would be met with reciprocal measures.
If imposed, the 50% tariff would represent the highest rate the Trump administration has set on any country. Since April, Brazilian imports have faced a minimum 10% tariff under Trump’s global tariff policy, which he extended until August 1 as part of ongoing negotiations.
Trump has claimed Brazil’s trade policies have led to “unsustainable trade deficits” with the US. Lula refuted this, citing US government figures showing a $410 billion trade surplus with Brazil over the past 15 years.
Brazil is America’s second-largest trading partner after China, with US exports including aircraft, fuel, nuclear technology, and electrical equipment.
Earlier this week, Trump also threatened a separate 10% tariff on BRICS nations, accusing them of trying to undermine the US dollar. Brazil, a founding BRICS member, has dismissed such claims, insisting the bloc’s actions are not aimed at weakening the dollar but are a response to political misuse of the currency.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment