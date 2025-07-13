Endoacustica - PICO2: A Dual Wi-Fi Audio Transmitter With Real-Time Listening And Live Streaming

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 11, 2025 8:55 am - Endoacustica Europe's palm sized Pico2 streams live audio over WiFi in real time. It stores up to eighty days of conversations and lets users download files remotely. Ghost Pairing keeps the transmitter invisible on any network.

Endoacustica Europe today introduced PICO2, a miniature dual?Wi?Fi audio transmitter engineered for discreet, real-time listening and long?term remote recording. Measuring just 45×25×6mm, the device combines live streaming, voice?activated or continuous capture, and encrypted app control in a form factor small enough to hide virtually anywhere.

Developed for investigators, security professionals, and users who need undetectable audio intelligence, PICO2 connects to any Wi-Fi network or smartphone hotspot, delivering interruption free sound where traditional GSM systems falter. When networks are unavailable, the patented Ghost?Pairing mode turns PICO2 into a silent recorder that automatically uploads stored files once a trusted signal re-appears.

Powered by a 2400mAh lithium polymer battery, PICO2 operates for roughly one week per charge and supports external 12V or 220V feeds for indefinite deployment. On board storage accepts microSD cards up to 128GB, providing room for as much as 80?days of audio. Users can tailor file length, set sensitivity thresholds, or wipe memory instantly via a secure mobile application. The initial Bluetooth handshake binds the unit to a single smartphone; afterward, it is invisible on the network and immune to unauthorised access.

Unlike cellular based bugs that suffer drop outs, Wi?Fi streaming keeps audio crisp even in low signal areas, making PICO2 suitable for corporate espionage investigations, undercover journalism, marital infidelity documentation, and child safety monitoring. Its multi power flexibility lets operatives conceal the device in vehicles, meeting rooms, or everyday objects without attracting attention.

PICO2 is available immediately through Endoacustica Europe's website and authorised distributors worldwide. Optional accessories include vehicle hard wire kits, high capacity power banks, and covert enclosures designed for indoor or outdoor mounting.

About Endoacustica Europe

Endoacustica Europe is a leading Italian developer of surveillance and intelligence technology. For more than two decades the company has supplied government agencies, security firms, and investigative journalists with innovative solutions in covert audio, GPS tracking, and counter intelligence. Endoacustica Europe is committed to advancing privacy conscious tools that help professionals gather critical information while remaining undetected.