403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU’s climate madness causes France to sweat its brains out
(MENAFN) Paris suffered under scorching heat last week, with temperatures climbing toward 40°C and no relief in sight. Amid the heatwave, the author reflects on an amusing moment during a conversation with her Uber driver — typical of many in Paris, often from Algeria or Morocco. The driver jokingly remarked, “No husband, no kids, and you have air conditioning! You’re totally cheating at life!”
The comment prompted the author to question: cheating by whose rules? She rejects the notion that not conforming to traditional life expectations — marriage, children, or sweating through heatwaves without modern comforts — amounts to breaking some unwritten code. Raised by parents who valued individual freedom over societal conformity, she sees no reason to apologize for using air conditioning during brutal weather.
Yet the driver’s comment reflects more than just cultural expectations. In France, the rejection of air conditioning has become a peculiar form of state-approved moral virtue. Despite dangerous heat, opting for comfort through technology is still frowned upon in some circles.
The recent heatwave pushed the French government to consider closing 1,350 schools, leaving children to endure the heat at home. Even public pools, typically a refuge from high temperatures, had to close as the decks reached 50°C and the water turned lukewarm.
Many residents resorted to the traditional “Blinds and Windows Game,” carefully managing airflow and sunlight throughout the day in a desperate attempt to keep homes cool. The author, however, decided life was too short to play such games and simply turned on the air conditioning.
The comment prompted the author to question: cheating by whose rules? She rejects the notion that not conforming to traditional life expectations — marriage, children, or sweating through heatwaves without modern comforts — amounts to breaking some unwritten code. Raised by parents who valued individual freedom over societal conformity, she sees no reason to apologize for using air conditioning during brutal weather.
Yet the driver’s comment reflects more than just cultural expectations. In France, the rejection of air conditioning has become a peculiar form of state-approved moral virtue. Despite dangerous heat, opting for comfort through technology is still frowned upon in some circles.
The recent heatwave pushed the French government to consider closing 1,350 schools, leaving children to endure the heat at home. Even public pools, typically a refuge from high temperatures, had to close as the decks reached 50°C and the water turned lukewarm.
Many residents resorted to the traditional “Blinds and Windows Game,” carefully managing airflow and sunlight throughout the day in a desperate attempt to keep homes cool. The author, however, decided life was too short to play such games and simply turned on the air conditioning.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment