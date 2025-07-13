Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EU’s climate madness causes France to sweat its brains out


(MENAFN) Paris suffered under scorching heat last week, with temperatures climbing toward 40°C and no relief in sight. Amid the heatwave, the author reflects on an amusing moment during a conversation with her Uber driver — typical of many in Paris, often from Algeria or Morocco. The driver jokingly remarked, “No husband, no kids, and you have air conditioning! You’re totally cheating at life!”

The comment prompted the author to question: cheating by whose rules? She rejects the notion that not conforming to traditional life expectations — marriage, children, or sweating through heatwaves without modern comforts — amounts to breaking some unwritten code. Raised by parents who valued individual freedom over societal conformity, she sees no reason to apologize for using air conditioning during brutal weather.

Yet the driver’s comment reflects more than just cultural expectations. In France, the rejection of air conditioning has become a peculiar form of state-approved moral virtue. Despite dangerous heat, opting for comfort through technology is still frowned upon in some circles.

The recent heatwave pushed the French government to consider closing 1,350 schools, leaving children to endure the heat at home. Even public pools, typically a refuge from high temperatures, had to close as the decks reached 50°C and the water turned lukewarm.

Many residents resorted to the traditional “Blinds and Windows Game,” carefully managing airflow and sunlight throughout the day in a desperate attempt to keep homes cool. The author, however, decided life was too short to play such games and simply turned on the air conditioning.

