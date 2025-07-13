403
Relatively Hot Weather Forecast Until Wednesday
Amman, July 13 (Petra) – A slight drop in temperatures is expected on Sunday, with the weather forecast to be relatively hot in most regions and hot in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.
Winds will be northwesterly and moderate, occasionally becoming active.
According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, similar conditions will prevail on Monday and Tuesday, with relatively hot weather in most areas and hotter conditions in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will continue to be moderate northwesterlies, occasionally active.
On Wednesday, a slight increase in temperatures is expected. The weather will remain relatively hot across most regions, hot in the Badia, and very hot in the southern Jordan Valley and Aqaba. Winds will remain northwesterly moderate, occasionally picking up.
The expected highs and lows for Sunday are as follows:
Eastern Amman: 34C / 22C
Western Amman: 32C / 20C
Northern Highlands: 29C / 19C
Sharah Highlands: 30C / 18C
Badia Regions: 39C / 21C
Dead Sea: 41C / 25C
Gulf of Aqaba: 42C / 27C
