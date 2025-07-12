Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT


2025-07-12 08:06:30
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH -- GCC Secretary-General Jasem Al-Budaiwi held talks with NATO Deputy Secretary-General Radmila Shekerinska on means of boosting defense cooperation between the GGC member countries and the alliance.
TERHAN -- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran received several message from Washington regarding the resumption of the nuclear talks.
PARIS -- French President Emmanuel Macron affirmed that his country strongly rejects the new US decision on imposing a 30-percent tariff on the EU exports as of August 1.
KUWAIT -- The swimmer of Al-Qadsiya Club and the Kuwait national team, Rashid Al-Tarmoom won the silver medal of the 50-meter breaststroke race at the Swiss World Open Championship. (end) mb

