Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mujtaba Panjshiri Knocks Out Pakistani Opponent In MMA Bout

Mujtaba Panjshiri Knocks Out Pakistani Opponent In MMA Bout


2025-07-12 07:01:19
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Afghan MMA fighter Mujtaba Panjshiri knocked out his Pakistani opponent in under a minute, earning victory and dedicating it to Afghan returnees.

Mujtaba Panjshiri, an Afghan mixed martial artist, delivered a stunning victory on Saturday night, July 12 in Lahore, Pakistan, knocking out his Pakistani opponent, Asad, in under one minute.

The fight was part of a semi-main event in the ongoing ETF (Elite Training Federation) competitions held in Pakistan. The swift and decisive win showcased Panjshiri's powerful striking and precise technique.

Taking control of the match from the outset, Panjshiri landed a right-hand boxing strike that led to a clean knockout, silencing the home crowd and marking a major win on foreign soil.

Following the match, Panjshiri dedicated his victory to the Afghan returnees recently deported from Iran and Pakistan, calling attention to their hardships and expressing solidarity with their struggle.

Last month, Panjshiri also defeated an Iranian opponent, signaling his rising status in the regional MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) scene and his growing fanbase among Afghan supporters.

Afghanistan has seen a surge of interest in combat sports in recent years, with fighters like Panjshiri bringing national pride through their international performances. Despite limited facilities and support, Afghan fighters continue to train hard and compete globally.

The sport is increasingly being used by young Afghans as a means of self-expression, empowerment, and unity, especially in a time of political and economic hardship. Panjshiri's victories have made him a symbol of hope for many youth across the country.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram

MENAFN12072025000228011069ID1109792747

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search