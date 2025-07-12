Mujtaba Panjshiri Knocks Out Pakistani Opponent In MMA Bout

Mujtaba Panjshiri, an Afghan mixed martial artist, delivered a stunning victory on Saturday night, July 12 in Lahore, Pakistan, knocking out his Pakistani opponent, Asad, in under one minute.

The fight was part of a semi-main event in the ongoing ETF (Elite Training Federation) competitions held in Pakistan. The swift and decisive win showcased Panjshiri's powerful striking and precise technique.

Taking control of the match from the outset, Panjshiri landed a right-hand boxing strike that led to a clean knockout, silencing the home crowd and marking a major win on foreign soil.

Following the match, Panjshiri dedicated his victory to the Afghan returnees recently deported from Iran and Pakistan, calling attention to their hardships and expressing solidarity with their struggle.

Last month, Panjshiri also defeated an Iranian opponent, signaling his rising status in the regional MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) scene and his growing fanbase among Afghan supporters.

Afghanistan has seen a surge of interest in combat sports in recent years, with fighters like Panjshiri bringing national pride through their international performances. Despite limited facilities and support, Afghan fighters continue to train hard and compete globally.

The sport is increasingly being used by young Afghans as a means of self-expression, empowerment, and unity, especially in a time of political and economic hardship. Panjshiri's victories have made him a symbol of hope for many youth across the country.

