Syria Is Interested In Cooperating With Azerbaijan In Several Areas - Syria's Transitional President


2025-07-12 03:05:10
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12.​ Syria is interested in cooperating with Azerbaijan in several areas, said Ahmad Al-Sharaa, Transitional President of the Syrian Arab Republic, at an expanded meeting with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

Ahmad Al-Sharaa noted with regret that the previous Syrian government had damaged relations with many countries, including Azerbaijan. He affirmed Syria's interest in cooperating with Azerbaijan in political, economic, trade, cultural, humanitarian, and other areas.

