Iranian FM: Cooperation With IAEA Did Not Cease
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TERHAN, July 12 (KUNA) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that cooperation between Tehran and the International Atomic Energy Agency was taking a new course due to the latest developments but did not cease.
Under the new law passed by the Iranian parliament, Iran's Supreme National Security Council is mandated to cooperate with the UN nuclear watchdog, he said during a meeting with heads of diplomatic missions in Tehran on Saturday.
The Council will respond to any demands from the Agency regarding nuclear inspections in Iran with due consideration to the security issues and safety rules.
On the air attacks launched last month on Iranian nuclear sites, Araghchi cautioned against approaching those sites.
Reaffirming Tehran's commitment to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and the nuclear safeguards, the minister said Iran's nuclear program has been, and will continue to be, peaceful.
Iran is ready for resuming the nuclear talks provided that the US or any other countries refrain from launching wars against it, he stated.
The Israeli occupation forces started the war against Iran on June 13, and then the United States joined them. Now if they want to resume the talks, they should never have recourse to such an action, the minister went on.
Araghchi urged respect for the Iranian nation's right to peaceful nuclear energy, including uranium enrichment, ruling out the possibility of reaching any agreement that may not guarantee the right to enrichment. (end)
