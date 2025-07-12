'Troy Of The East': TN's Gingee Fort Inscribed As UNESCO World Heritage Site

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, July 12 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K on Saturday announced that the Ginee Fort in his state has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

“Delighted that #GingeeFort, famously known as the 'Troy of the East', has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site as part of the Maratha Military Landscapes of India,” the Chief Minister informed on his X handle.

He pointed out that this majestic hill fortress now joins Tamil Nadu's proud list of UNESCO sites, including the Great Living Chola Temples, the monuments at Māmallapuram, the Nilgiri Mountain Railway and the Western Ghats.

“A proud moment for Tamil Nadu and its enduring cultural heritage,” the Chief Minister said.

Gingee Fort or Senji Fort is also popularly known as the 'Great Wall' of South India. It lies in Villupuram District, 160 kilometres (99 mi) from the state capital, Chennai, and is close to the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The site is so fortified that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Maratha king, ranked it as the "most impregnable fortress in India", and it was called the "Troy of the East" by the British.

Originally built by Ananta Kon around 1190 AD and later fortified by Krishna Kon, it was later modified in the 13th century to elevate it to the status of an unbreachable citadel to protect the town of Gingee by the Kottailinga Kurumbar king.

The fort was built as a strategic place for fending off any invading armies. As per one account, the fort was further fortified during the 15–16th centuries. The fort was won for Swarajya by Subedar Harji Rajemahadik for the Marathas under the leadership of Shivaji in 1677 AD.

It was then conquered by the Bijapur sultans, the Moghuls, the Carnatic Nawabs, the French and finally the British in 1761.

The fort is closely associated with Raja Tej Singh, who unsuccessfully revolted against the Nawab of Arcot and eventually lost his life in a battle.