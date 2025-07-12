Govt Defers Steel Quality Control Order Implementation By One Month

MENAFN - KNN India)The Indian government announced on Friday a one-month extension for the implementation of quality control orders affecting certain steel products.

The decision provides additional time for importers to comply with new quality standards that were scheduled to take effect immediately.

The quality control order, originally issued last month, establishes mandatory requirements for imported steel products to meet Indian standards established by the Bureau of Indian Standards.

Under the order, all input materials for both finished and semi-finished steel imports must comply with BIS specifications before entering the Indian market.

The steel ministry issued a clarification stating that imports with bills of lading showing shipped-on-board dates on or before July 15 will be exempt from the mandatory adherence requirements.

The original implementation date had been set for imports with bill of lading dates from June 16 onwards.

The deferment addresses concerns raised by micro, small and medium enterprises, which had expressed difficulty in meeting the compliance requirements within the originally prescribed timeframe.

Industry stakeholders had indicated that the short notice period posed operational challenges for smaller businesses attempting to align their import processes with the new quality standards.

The Bureau of Indian Standards serves as the country's primary quality watchdog, responsible for establishing and maintaining product standards across various industries.

The steel quality control order represents part of broader efforts to ensure imported products meet domestic quality specifications and safety requirements.

(KNN Bureau)