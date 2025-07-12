Govt Defers Steel Quality Control Order Implementation By One Month
The decision provides additional time for importers to comply with new quality standards that were scheduled to take effect immediately.
The quality control order, originally issued last month, establishes mandatory requirements for imported steel products to meet Indian standards established by the Bureau of Indian Standards.
Under the order, all input materials for both finished and semi-finished steel imports must comply with BIS specifications before entering the Indian market.
The steel ministry issued a clarification stating that imports with bills of lading showing shipped-on-board dates on or before July 15 will be exempt from the mandatory adherence requirements.
The original implementation date had been set for imports with bill of lading dates from June 16 onwards.
The deferment addresses concerns raised by micro, small and medium enterprises, which had expressed difficulty in meeting the compliance requirements within the originally prescribed timeframe.
Industry stakeholders had indicated that the short notice period posed operational challenges for smaller businesses attempting to align their import processes with the new quality standards.
The Bureau of Indian Standards serves as the country's primary quality watchdog, responsible for establishing and maintaining product standards across various industries.
The steel quality control order represents part of broader efforts to ensure imported products meet domestic quality specifications and safety requirements.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment