Lavrov Warns Against Anti-Russia Alliances In Asia During North Korea Visit

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday warned the United States and its allies against creating security threats for Moscow and Pyongyang, praising North Korea for its military support in Ukraine, which he described as“invincible brotherhood.”

Speaking to journalists after talks with his North Korean counterpart Choe Son Hui in the resort city of Wonsan, Lavrov said Moscow and Pyongyang's cooperation contributes to stability on the Korean peninsula.

“Russia warns the United States, South Korea, and Japan against misusing their relations to build alliances directed against any party, including the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and Russia,” Lavrov said, according to Russian media.

Lavrov said North Korea's leadership had drawn the right conclusions long before what he called the“Israeli-American strikes against Iran.”

“And for this very reason, that these conclusions were reached in a timely manner, no one thought of using force against Korea, even though the military buildup around it with the participation of the United States, South Korea and Japan continues,” he said.

The Russian minister added that Moscow understands Pyongyang's reasons for its nuclear programme and respects its actions, noting that the“technologies used by the DPRK are the product of the work of its scientists.”

UKRAINE COOPERATION

Lavrov directly addressed the participation of North Korean forces in the conflict in Ukraine, saying their involvement in the“liberation” of Russia's Kursk region was direct proof of the nations' strong bond. He said the North Korean side had affirmed its“unequivocal support” for all of Russia's objectives in its special military operation.

“Russia had no reason to refuse Pyongyang's help in the special operation; it was a sincere expression of solidarity,” Lavrov said, adding that any decisions on further assistance were up to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Choe Son Hui, the North Korean foreign minister, said her country supported Russia's right to protect its territorial integrity and sovereignty“unconditionally and steadfastly.”

The two nations have deepened their ties since signing a mutual defence pact last year. Western governments have accused the Kremlin of trading Russian military technologies for North Korean weapons and manpower for the war in Ukraine, a move they say gives Pyongyang's army modern combat experience.

Ukraine's military intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, said in an interview with Bloomberg that North Korea was now supplying Russia with up to 40% of its needed ammunition. South Korea's intelligence service has reported that Pyongyang may be preparing to deploy additional troops to Russia after sending more than 10,000 soldiers to fight.

Lavrov's visit is the latest high-level meeting between the two countries. It comes less than a month after Pyongyang reportedly agreed to send 6,000 military engineers and construction workers to Russia's Kursk region.

During his visit, Lavrov also dismissed attempts to create a“multinational force to protect Ukraine” as“pure fantasy.”

The Russian foreign minister arrived in North Korea for a three-day visit as part of a“second round of strategic dialogue,” his ministry's spokesperson said. He is expected to travel to China for a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting after his visit.