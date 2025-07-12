403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
ASEAN Diplomats Warn Against Unilateral Tariffs
(MENAFN) Unilateral tariffs are deemed “counterproductive and risk exacerbating global economic fragmentation,” stated a joint declaration by senior diplomats from Southeast Asian countries on Friday.
Highlighting their “concern” about escalating worldwide trade frictions and the “growing uncertainties” within the global economic environment, foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) stressed the significance of the World Trade Organization in ensuring “fairer trade.”
This collective statement was issued during their 58th diplomatic assembly held in Kuala Lumpur this week.
“We underscored the importance of a predictable, transparent, inclusive, free, fair, sustainable and rules-based multilateral trading system,” the declaration noted, refraining from explicitly mentioning the United States, which has recently enacted tariffs on both allies and competitors globally.
Regarding the ongoing conflict involving Israel and the blockaded Palestinian territory of Gaza, the ASEAN representatives voiced “great concern” over persistent tensions in the Middle East and appealed to all involved parties to “exercise self-restraint, avoid acts that may aggravate the situation.”
Advocating for peaceful dialogue and diplomacy to foster stability in the region, the joint communiqué stated: “We expressed grave concern over the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.”
“We called for the full resumption of rapid, safe, unimpeded and sustained humanitarian access to all those in need, including through increased capacity at border crossings, including by sea,” the statement added, demanding an “immediate and permanent ceasefire and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.”
Highlighting their “concern” about escalating worldwide trade frictions and the “growing uncertainties” within the global economic environment, foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) stressed the significance of the World Trade Organization in ensuring “fairer trade.”
This collective statement was issued during their 58th diplomatic assembly held in Kuala Lumpur this week.
“We underscored the importance of a predictable, transparent, inclusive, free, fair, sustainable and rules-based multilateral trading system,” the declaration noted, refraining from explicitly mentioning the United States, which has recently enacted tariffs on both allies and competitors globally.
Regarding the ongoing conflict involving Israel and the blockaded Palestinian territory of Gaza, the ASEAN representatives voiced “great concern” over persistent tensions in the Middle East and appealed to all involved parties to “exercise self-restraint, avoid acts that may aggravate the situation.”
Advocating for peaceful dialogue and diplomacy to foster stability in the region, the joint communiqué stated: “We expressed grave concern over the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.”
“We called for the full resumption of rapid, safe, unimpeded and sustained humanitarian access to all those in need, including through increased capacity at border crossings, including by sea,” the statement added, demanding an “immediate and permanent ceasefire and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment