Kremlin clarifies press restrictions
(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has defended Russia’s media restrictions, describing them as necessary measures amid an ongoing “information war” aimed at discrediting the country. Since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, Moscow has imposed legal limits on media reporting, including criminalizing the deliberate spread of false information about military operations.
Peskov told Expert magazine that Russia is currently under a form of military censorship unlike anything seen before, emphasizing that the conflict is being fought not only on the battlefield but also in the information space. He argued that ignoring media outlets that intentionally work against Russia would be a mistake, justifying the current regulatory measures.
Many media organizations moved their operations to Western countries last year, citing concerns for their staff’s safety. Peskov specifically criticized Latvia-based Meduza, describing it as a news outlet that either portrays Russia negatively or avoids reporting on the country altogether. Meduza was designated a foreign agent by Russia in 2021 due to its funding sources.
Looking ahead, Peskov suggested that a future period might call for a more relaxed information policy, with new, neutral outlets emerging to report on both challenges and successes. However, he vowed the Kremlin would avoid past errors of allowing what it considers hostile media to operate without restrictions.
Peskov also noted that the current trend of positive and “patriotic” media coverage in Russia partly reflects audience demand, though he acknowledged some outlets might have taken this too far, citing a Russian proverb to illustrate the point.
Meanwhile, Western countries supporting Ukraine have introduced their own restrictions on Russian media to counter what they see as misinformation. The EU, for instance, has banned RT and blocked social media platforms from distributing its content. Moscow condemns these actions as violations of free speech and efforts to suppress narratives that challenge Western perspectives.
