Air Defense Downs 319 Russian Drones And 25 Cruise Missiles


2025-07-12 06:04:01
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Telegram .

Since 18:00 on Friday, July 11, Russia has launched 623 air attack assets against Ukraine:

  • 597 strike UAVs, including Shahed drones and various types of decoy UAVs, were shot down from directions such as Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, Orel, and Millerovo (339 of them Shahed-type drones);
  • 26 Kh-101 cruise missiles were launched from the airspace over the Saratov Region.

The aerial attack was countered by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare, and UAV units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:00 on Saturday, July 12, air defense forces had destroyed 344 air attack assets:

  • 319 Shahed-type UAVs;
  • 25 Kh-101 cruise missiles.

Additionally, 258 decoy drones were electronically suppressed or lost due to electronic warfare systems.

There were confirmed strikes from one missile and 20 Shahed UAVs in five locations, as well as debris from downed drones falling in 19 locations.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that negotiations are ongoing with partners regarding new arms supplies, expanding weapons production in Ukraine, and strengthening air defense systems.

Photo: Kalashnyk / Telegram

