Air Defense Downs 319 Russian Drones And 25 Cruise Missiles
Since 18:00 on Friday, July 11, Russia has launched 623 air attack assets against Ukraine:
-
597 strike UAVs, including Shahed drones and various types of decoy UAVs, were shot down from directions such as Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, Orel, and Millerovo (339 of them Shahed-type drones);
26 Kh-101 cruise missiles were launched from the airspace over the Saratov Region.
The aerial attack was countered by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare, and UAV units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.
According to preliminary data, as of 10:00 on Saturday, July 12, air defense forces had destroyed 344 air attack assets:
-
319 Shahed-type UAVs;
25 Kh-101 cruise missiles.
Additionally, 258 decoy drones were electronically suppressed or lost due to electronic warfare systems.
There were confirmed strikes from one missile and 20 Shahed UAVs in five locations, as well as debris from downed drones falling in 19 locations.Read also: Russian army lost another 1,070 invaders in day of war against Ukraine
As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that negotiations are ongoing with partners regarding new arms supplies, expanding weapons production in Ukraine, and strengthening air defense systems.
Photo: Kalashnyk / Telegram
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- Enkrypt Integrates SPACE ID's Payment ID For Seamless CEX Transfers
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Cregis At Ifx Cyprus 2025: Presents Scalable Infrastructure For Forex Digital Transformation
CommentsNo comment