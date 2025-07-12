WHO Acknowledges India's Efforts In Integrating AI In Traditional Medicine, Ayush
In a significant milestone for India's ancient healthcare systems, the WHO featured the country and its efforts to incorporate digital technologies into traditional medicine systems in its landmark technical brief titled“AI in Traditional Medicine”.
The recognition comes after India's proposal on the subject, leading to the development of WHO's first-ever roadmap for applying AI in traditional medicine, the Ministry said.
Welcoming the recognition, the Ministry called it "a testament to India's leadership in creating a robust scientific ecosystem for traditional medicine”.
The India AI-led initiatives, mentioned in WHO's technical brief, reflect the deep commitment of Indian scientists to advancing traditional medicine through cutting-edge technology, added Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush.
The initiatives mentioned include a range of AI-driven applications in Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Sowa Rigpa, and Homoeopathy, including diagnosis support systems that integrate traditional methods like pulse reading, tongue examination, and Prakriti assessment with machine learning algorithms and deep neural networks.
“By integrating AI with Ayush systems -- and through pioneering digital platforms such as the SAHI portal, NAMASTE portal, and the Ayush Research Portal -- India is not only safeguarding its centuries-old medical wisdom but also leading the way in shaping a future of personalised, evidence-based, and globally accessible healthcare,” said Jadhav.
The WHO brief also mentions Ayurgenomics -- a scientific breakthrough that combines genomics with Ayurvedic principles. This initiative aims to identify predictive disease markers and personalise health recommendations using AI-based analysis of Ayurvedic constitution types.
Further, the document highlighted efforts to decode the genomic and molecular basis of herbal formulations for repurposing in modern disease conditions.
“Together, these AI-enabled platforms are not only preserving and validating India's traditional knowledge systems of medicine but are also advancing their global integration within evidence-based, digital healthcare frameworks,” said Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush.
The WHO technical brief also praises India's initiatives to digitise traditional knowledge, such as the Traditional Knowledge Digital Library (TKDL) -- a global model for the preservation and responsible use of indigenous medical heritage.
The document also applauds India's broader efforts in incorporating digital platforms for online consultations, promoting digital literacy among Ayush practitioners, and building interoperable systems to integrate traditional medicine with mainstream healthcare.
