China Denies Illegal Data Storage Claims as EU Probes TikTok
(MENAFN) In a swift response to an ongoing EU investigation, China firmly stated on Friday that Beijing “has never and will never require” businesses or individuals to collect or store data through “illegal methods.” This declaration comes as the European Union scrutinizes TikTok’s practices regarding the handling of user information.
During a briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning emphasized that data privacy and security are of "great importance" to the Chinese government. She assured that China takes all necessary steps to protect such data "in accordance with the law."
Her remarks follow the announcement on Thursday by Ireland's Data Protection Commission, which enforces EU data privacy regulations. The Commission revealed that it is launching an investigation into TikTok, focusing on claims that the company stored European users' data in China.
A statement on the Commission’s website disclosed that the inquiry will explore whether TikTok unlawfully transferred EU users' personal data to servers based in China.
Mao also stated that “China hopes that the European side will earnestly respect the principles of market economy and fair competition and provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for enterprises from all countries.”
Mao also stated that “China hopes that the European side will earnestly respect the principles of market economy and fair competition and provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for enterprises from all countries.”
