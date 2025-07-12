Who Is Archita Phukan, Now Ishtara Amira? Kendra Lust Link, Past Claims And AI Controversy Explained

Archita Phukan, a social media model who gained sudden online fame, has now changed her Instagram profile name to Ishtara Amira. This change came soon after a viral photo of her with US adult film actress Kendra Lust spread widely on social media.

Archita, earlier known by the username Babydoll Archi, is known for sharing bold and adult-themed content. According to reports, she recently joined a viral trend with a transformation video set to the popular Spanish track Dame Un Gurr by Romanian singer Kate Linn and Fantomel, which added to her fame. The song has become a hit on platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels.

Her claimed journey from Assam to independence

According to several posts, Archita Phukan is from Assam in northeast India. In 2023, she claimed on Instagram that she was once forced into sex work, saying she spent six years in prostitution. She added that she paid Rs 25 lakh to escape that life.

"After enduring six long years trapped in the dark world of prostitution in India, I managed to break free from its clutches," she wrote in a now-viral post.

This personal revelation drew a lot of attention, with many followers expressing support. However, things soon took a strange turn online.

Social media doubts: Is she even real?

After her photos with Kendra Lust went viral, some users began questioning whether Archita was a real person or a digitally created figure. Her name change to Ishtara Amira added to the confusion.

A local page called Just Assam Things posted serious allegations. They claimed that Archita's face had been digitally added onto someone else's body using AI tools. They even posted comparison images to support their claim.

Reports hint at a digitally altered identity

Several entertainment websitespicked up the story. Their reports said that Archita's online images may have been heavily edited or artificially created. The site suggested that a team may be behind the account, crafting an illusion of a model with a bold background story.

Some claimed the real face in the photos belonged to a woman from Dibrugarh, a town in Assam. But these claims are not confirmed, and no one from the alleged team has come forward to speak.

Talk of foreign links and adult industry tie-ups

Adding to the mystery, online buzz suggests that the Archita/Ishtara page may have been in unofficial collaboration with Kendra Lust's brand. The goal, some say, could be to create hype around a supposed debut in international adult media.

However, Kendra Lust's team has not made any official statement. There is no confirmation that such a partnership exists. All such discussions remain in the realm of speculation for now.

Bigger concern: How real is online content?

This case has now triggered a wider debate about AI ethics and social media trust. With advanced tools, it's becoming easier to create people who look real but do not exist.

Many users have noticed that Archita's Instagram content has no real-life touch. There are no public appearances, live sessions, or unedited videos. Everything seems perfectly edited, increasing doubts. This is leading to bigger concerns:



Can fake digital influencers mislead millions?

How can we be sure someone online is a real person? Should social media platforms verify identities more strictly?

The story of Archita Phukan, now Ishtara Amira, is no longer just about a viral photo or a name change. It's about how modern technology can blur the line between truth and fiction. Whether she is a real person or a product of smart editing, the discussion has already started a much-needed conversation about digital honesty and online safety.