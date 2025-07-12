J & K Gets First MSME Health Clinic For Sick Industrial Units

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Aimed at building a resilient and growth-oriented industrial ecosystem in Jammu & Kashmir, Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, Friday launched J&K's first ever MSME Health Clinic.

This pioneering initiative would address the challenges faced by industrial units by facilitating tailored interventions as recommended by the industry stakeholders and professionals from reputed management institutions.

Present on the occasion included Commissioner Secretary, I&C; MD, JKTPO; Director Industries, Jammu/Kashmir; Director Handicrafts, Kashmir/Jammu besides other senior officers from the concerned Departments.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, the Chief Secretary termed the Health Clinic as a critical institutional mechanism for diagnosing the stress factors plaguing industrial units and enabling timely redressal. He underlined the need for optimum utilization of the facility and ensuring that the services being offered are objective, data-driven and need-based.

The MSME sector is the backbone of our local economy and it is imperative that we extend all necessary support to the units that are under stress. The Health Clinic must evolve into a dynamic platform where distressed units can be clinically assessed and supported with actionable remedies.

To ensure efficient and timely decision-making, Dulloo called for seamless API integrations from the departments and institutions like the Power Development Department, financial institutions, the Udyam portal and the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

These integrations, he emphasized, would provide real-time access to data that reflects the ground realities faced by MSMEs, thereby enabling accurate diagnostics and timely interventions.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Secretary, I&C, Vikramjit Singh, informed that the JKMHC portal is an innovative digital platform designed to provide comprehensive health monitoring and analytical insights for MSMEs across the region. This initiative aims to identify potential challenges early, offer timely interventions, and facilitate the sustainable growth of businesses, he added.

While throwing light on the embedded key features of the JKMHC Portal, Director, Industries, Jammu, Arun Manhas revealed that the MSMEs can easily register and log in to access the portal's features.

He further divulged that the portal integrates and analyzes critical data from various sources, including UDYAM for comprehensive MSME profile details, EPFO, GST, Power Demand and Financial Information.

The same is going to provide a clear overview of MSME's health status, categorizing them as“Stable,”“Recoverable,” or“Prone to Sick” based on a sophisticated weightage and scoring mechanism given to each of the indicators.

The portal also identifies correlation indicators for potential distress such as declining turnover, increased outstanding loans, irregularities in GST filings, declining profits, reduced cash inflows and delays in payments. It will suggest appropriate measures for its revival through dedicated handholding and mentorship after discussion with industry and knowledge partners.

Moreover, the IIM Jammu has been roped in as a knowledge partner in this initiative who along with the professionals from industry would suggest the tailored out remedial measures to be taken for reviving each of the unit based on its report card

Thereafter, the Industries Department would offer dedicated assistance in the shape of requisite handholding and mentorship through its district and Divisional level offices together in association with the financial institutions to put these units back to sustainable growth trajectory in a time-bound manner.