Brazil-Arab Gallery #2
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC ) President William Adib Dib Jr. (4th from L to R) and International Relations Vice President & Secretary-General Mohamad Mourad (1st from L to R) were in Brasília to bid farewell to the Tunisian ambassador to Brazil, Nabil Lakhal (3rd from L to R), who is leaving his post. They met with the diplomat along with the Dean of the Council of Arab Ambassadors in Brazil and Palestinian ambassador, Ibrahim Alzeben (2nd from L to R).
Translated by Guilherme MirandaSupplied
