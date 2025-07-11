Briacell's Bria-IMTTM Demonstrates Survival Advantage Over Trodelvy® And Control Group In Metastatic Breast Cancer
| Table 1: Analysis of survival data for BriaCell's Phase 2 study versus Trodelvy in MBC patient subsets
| Breast Cancer
Type
|Treatment
| Median
# of prior
lines of
therapy
| Median
Overall
Survival
(months)
| Survival
rate at 6
months (%)
| Survival
rate at 12
months (%)
|
TNBC
|Bria-IMT plus CPI*
|6
|13.9
|78
|56
|
TNBC
| Trodelvy1
(sacituzumab govitecan-hziy)
|3**
|11.8
|80***
|49***
|Single agent chemotherapy
|3**
|6.9
|56***
|22***
|
HR+
|Bria-IMT plus CPI*
|6
|17.3
|90
|61
|
HR+
| Trodelvy1
(sacituzumab govitecan-hziy)
|4
|14.4
|83***
|61
|Single agent chemotherapy
|4
|11.2
|76***
|47
| * Patients treated with the Phase 3 formulation
** Prior chemotherapy-containing regimens
*** Derived from published Kaplan-Meier curves see1
1.
Abbreviations:
TNBC: Triple-negative breast cancer (lacks the estrogen receptor, progesterone receptor, and lacks or has low levels of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2))
- As shown in table 1, median OS number with Bria-IMT is higher than that reported in the treatment arm of the ASCENT study (SG) for TNBC patients, and twice that reported in treatment of physician's choice arm.
HR+ : hormone receptor-positive
The Phase 2 Bria-IMT study enrolled 54 heavily pre-treated metastatic breast cancer patients (median number of prior treatments = 6) who received the Bria-IMT regimen plus checkpoint inhibitor. Of these 54 patients, 37 received the same formulation currently being used in BriaCell's ongoing pivotal Phase 3 study in metastatic breast cancer (listed on ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT06072612 ). No Bria-IMT related discontinuations have been reported to date.
About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.
BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at .
Safe Harbor
This press release contains“forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“seek,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“target,”“aim,”“should,”“will,”“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements, including statements about BriaCell validating positive findings in its ongoing pivotal Phase 3 study with overall survival as its primary endpoint, are based on BriaCell's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the heading“Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, and under“Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under the Company's profiles on SEDAR+ at and on EDGAR at . Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.
Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Contact Information
Company Contact:
William V. Williams, MD
President & CEO
1-888-485-6340
...
Investor Relations Contact:
...
1
