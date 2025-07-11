EIB President Outlines Results Of Ukraine Donor Platform Ministerial Meeting

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The relevant statement was made by President of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Nadia Calviño in a commentary to Ukrinform on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2025) in Italy's Rome.

“In the framework of the URC, the Ukraine donor platform ministerial meeting took place. I was there and I was impressed by the determination of everybody around the table.

There were very important partners – not only from the EU, but also from the United States, Canada, Korea, Japan and from multilateral institutions, like the European Investment Bank, the European Bank for Infrastructure and Development, the World Bank. And I think it was a very strong and clear message of unwavering commitment to Ukraine and determination to step up our support to the country going forward,” Calviño told.

One of projects helping Ukraine to recover is the InvestEU Ukraine Export Credit Guarantee Facility. It is a EUR 300 million program, but it has been already oversubscribed to EUR 480 million.

“This means that requests from export credit agencies have exceeded the original budget, reflecting strong support for boosting EU-Ukraine trade and investment,” Calviño noted.

In her words, the EIB signed agreements with 10 export credit agencies, namely from Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Spain. At the same time, the export credit agencies from throughout the whole EU have announced that they will ask for the guarantee.

The EIB will provide a pan-European guarantee for the companies from these countries exporting to Ukraine. These companies will be covered under the scheme, helping to reduce risks and enable continued trade.

“This is a crucial instrument – it supports the private sector, strengthens European partnerships, and helps maintain the flow of essential goods and technologies into Ukraine,” Calviño emphasized.

The President of the EIB also spoke about the new Ukraine FIRST project preparation programme, which includes technical assistance to help Ukraine strengthen its governance, as well as skills and capacity to fight corruption.

“And that's why we have already opened up the flagship technical assistance program of the assistance program of the European Union for accession country Ukraine, called JASPERS. And now we are adding a new technical assistance instrument so that, together with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the European Commission, we can provide technical assistance and support to Ukraine in the identification, in the shaping, in the preparation and development of key projects for the future of the country. Programme will support feasibility studies, technical assessments and procurement planning, enabling faster, better-prepared infrastructure projects,” Calviño explained.

She mentioned that European partners had robust mechanisms in place to monitor how funds are spent.

“We regularly receive reports on how corruption risks are identified and addressed. The European Investment Bank, along with our teams on the ground in Kyiv, is fully aware of these risks, and we are actively working to strengthen Ukraine's capacity to combat them. We have signed agreements, memoranda of understanding with all of Ukraine's key anti-corruption institutions, and we continue to provide technical assistance and cooperate closely with them,” Calviño added.

According to her, the goal is to ensure that every euro going to Ukraine is used effectively, reaches the people who need it, and contributes directly to the country's recovery.

A reminder that the European Investment Bank (EIB) has been operating in Ukraine since 2007. With the start of the Russian full-scale invasion in 2022, the EIB provided EUR 3.6 billion in funding, and about two-thirds of this sum had already been paid.