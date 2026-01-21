Matter Of Pride: BJP As Nitin Nabin Elected Party's National President

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) The BJP on Wednesday termed the election of Nitin Nabin as its new National President a historic moment, describing it as a matter of pride for the party and its workers across the country.

Reacting to Nabin's elevation, BJP spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan said the development has generated immense enthusiasm and positive energy within the organisation, particularly in Bihar.

Speaking to IANS, BJP Spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan said,“There is great enthusiasm and energy, and this is a special opportunity for Bihar. It is a historic moment; if the people of Bihar perform well in politics at the national and global level, it enhances the respect of Biharis. Nitin Nabin is our MLA from Bankipore, has served as the state president of the Youth Wing, and now, as a grassroots worker in the world's largest party, the BJP, he is leading the party at the national level. This is a matter of pride for all party workers."

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash also expressed happiness over the appointment, calling it a moment of great joy for the organisation.

"It is a matter of great happiness for all of us that a party worker has become the national president of the world's largest party, the BJP. We know Nitin Nabin as an able administrator who has played an important role in expanding and strengthening the organisation, and as a leader who meets everyone with great simplicity and humility. This brings immense joy to all of us. I extend my best wishes for his bright future and hope that under his leadership, the BJP continues to move forward and grow stronger," he told IANS.

BJP Bihar State President Sanjay Saraogi said, "For the entire Bihar and the entire country, there is an atmosphere of excitement as a young leader has been made the National President of the world's largest party. Yesterday, even the Prime Minister said, if you heard, that 'my boss in the party is Nitin Nabin'. This shows that the organisation is supreme, and when an ordinary worker reaches the national political level, it is because of the work of the organisation."

Bihar Minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal said, "Nitin Nabin has considerable political and administrative experience, and he will further strengthen the organisation. He will also work to connect the youth of the country with the BJP's organisation. He is soft-spoken and has a very simple and approachable nature, which will help the organization become even stronger and move forward."

Bihar Minister Shrawon Kumar said, "Many congratulations and a warm welcome. Bihar has received the opportunity for the first time to hold the responsibility of the National President of the BJP. He is young and energetic, and by using his full energy and capability, he will strengthen the organisation and also bring recognition to Bihar."

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma said, "He is young, experienced, and dedicated worker, volunteer of the organisation, and honest, duty-bound, and committed to the organisation. Having such a dedicated worker as the national president has created an atmosphere of enthusiasm among the youth across the country."

The elevation of 45-year-old Nitin Nabin as the BJP's new national president marks a 'novel' era in the party and also a generational shift, reflecting its thrust on raising a new young leadership under his stewardship.