Ahlibank Net Profit Surges 4.6% To Qr932m In 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ahli Bank (ABQK) announced a net profit of QR932m for the year ended 31 December 2025, reflecting an increase of 4.6% compared to the previous year 2024 (2024: QR892m). This underscores the Bank's solid financial performance and resilience of its business model.

These results are based on the audited financial statements, which are subject to the final approval of Qatar Central Bank and the shareholders in the Ordinary General Assembly of the Bank.

Based on the achieved results, the Board of Directors of Ahlibank has recommended a cash dividend of 25% and are subject to approval of shareholders during the upcoming General Assembly meeting,

Commenting on the Bank's performance, Hassan Ahmed AlEfrangi, CEO of Ahli Bank stated:“The Bank's financial results for 2025 reflect its ability to achieve sustainable profit growth, supported by strong financial discipline, continuous improvements in operational efficiency, and a sustained focus on asset quality and risk management in line with best banking practices.”

AlEfrangi added:“Throughout the year, the Bank continued to implement its digital strategy by further developing its integrated banking services and enhancing the customer experience through digital channels, in alignment with the national strategic direction of the financial sector adopted by Qatar Central Bank. This strategy focuses on digital transformation and sustainability, strengthening financial stability, and ensuring that the Bank continues to invest effectively in modern digital infrastructure and advanced cybersecurity systems. These efforts aim to protect customer data and financial transactions, mitigate fraud risks, and enhance confidence in electronic banking services, in full compliance with regulatory requirements and international best practices.”

Speaking on Qatari national talent development, AlEfrangi noted:“During 2025, the Bank continued to focus on building professional development programs aimed at preparing qualified Qatari talent to assume future leadership positions, in full alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030.”

AlEfrangi concluded:“The Bank's strong performance continues to support its high international credit ratings, including A2/P1 from Moody's and a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A' from Fitch, reflecting international confidence in the Bank's solid financial position, sound governance, and strong ability to meet its obligations.”

Sheikh Faisal bin AbdulAziz bin Jassem Al-Thani, Chairman of Ahlibank, reiterated the Bank's commitment to sustainability, stating:“The Bank continues its commitment to integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles into its comprehensive strategy, in line with the directives of the Qatar Central Bank, thereby reinforcing its role in supporting sustainable development.”

The Chairman further added,“By setting a clear roadmap and well-defined sustainability initiatives, the Bank is keen to achieve a balanced approach between economic growth, social responsibility, and environmental protection.”