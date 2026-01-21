403
Greenland needs to prepare for possible US attack—Leader
(MENAFN) Greenland’s leadership has urged residents to be ready for a potential US attack, following President Donald Trump’s statements about the territory. Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen told reporters in Nuuk on Tuesday that the island plans to establish a task force to help citizens handle possible disruptions. He added, “It is not likely there will be a military conflict, but it can’t be ruled out.”
Finance Minister Mute Bourup Egede highlighted that Greenland is facing “a lot of pressure” and stressed the importance of preparing for all scenarios. Authorities are developing new guidance for the island’s 57,000 residents, including a recommendation to keep five days’ worth of food in stock.
Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in acquiring Greenland, citing national security and the need to counter Russian and Chinese influence in the Arctic. He has suggested buying the island from Denmark and has not ruled out force, warning the matter might need to be resolved “the hard way.”
Last week, Trump announced that he could impose tariffs on European nations opposing the plan, including Denmark, Britain, France, and Germany, if no agreement is reached. In response, Denmark sent additional troops to Greenland on Monday as part of the international Arctic Endurance exercise, which was organized following Trump’s remarks.
