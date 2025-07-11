Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
OPEC Forecasts Long-Term Shift Toward Caspian Oil In European Market

OPEC Forecasts Long-Term Shift Toward Caspian Oil In European Market


2025-07-11 05:06:41
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are poised to play an increasingly vital role in meeting Europe's long-term oil needs, according to the latest report by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Azernews reports. The report forecasts that by 2050, crude oil and condensate exports from the Caspian region to Europe will stabilise at around...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN11072025000195011045ID1109788232

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search