GBP/USD Forecast Today 11/07: Sees Support (Video)
- The British pound has been all over the place during the trading session here on Thursday as we continue to pay close attention to the 1.3550 level. As long as this area holds and maybe just a little bit below there at the 50 day EMA, I think you're still in an uptrend. After all, you can see that on the chart, I have a significant up trending channel plotted and we have been in that since basically the beginning of April.
Ultimately, I do think that the 1.38 level is worth paying close attention to as it was recent resistance. If we were to break down below that 50-day EMA though, it could open up a move down to roughly 1.3350. Overall, though, if this market does start to sell off, I imagine you're probably going to be better off buying dollars against other currencies because none of them for the most part are as strong as the British pound has been with maybe the recent exception of the euro.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewSo basically, you would be looking to buy dollars in short Asia, for example. Europe looks relatively strong or at least steady as she goes. And that of course translates into the British pound doing the same thing as the Euro and other European assets. With this, I remain a little bit positive, but I'm not looking for huge moves. I'm just looking for a grind higher.Top Forex Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Ready to trade our daily Forex GBP/USD analysis? We've made this UK forex brokers list for you to check out.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment