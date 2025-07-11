Lutein Market Size Expected To Hit US$ 785.2 Million By 2035, Exhibiting 6.8% CAGR: Fact.MR Analysis

Growing awareness of eye health and aging population fuels demand in the lutein market, with expanding applications in supplements and functional foods.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global lutein market is set to grow significantly, rising from USD 381.1 million in 2024 to an estimated USD 785.2 million by 2035. This growth, at a projected CAGR of 6.8% between 2025 and 2035, is fueled by increasing demand for eye health supplements, the rising incorporation of natural carotenoids in functional foods, and expanding applications in cosmetics and animal nutrition.Greater consumer awareness of vision health and the shift toward clean-label, plant-based products are accelerating this trend. As a result, lutein is becoming an essential component of the global preventive healthcare landscape, especially within the bioactive ingredients sector.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Drivers Powering Growth1. Rising Vision Disorders: Age-related macular degeneration (AMD), cataracts, and digital eye strain-exacerbated by increased screen time-have led consumers and healthcare professionals to embrace lutein supplementation for eye health.2. Clean‐Label & Natural Ingredient Trends: A global shift toward plant-based, non‐GM, and minimally processed products has elevated lutein-particularly "natural lutein" sourced from marigold flowers-to dominance in supplements and fortified foods.3. Expansion into Functional Foods & Beverages: Lutein is increasingly incorporated into fortified dairy, baked goods, nutritional drinks, and energy bars-appealing to wellness-oriented consumers seeking convenient, everyday nutrition.4. Cosmetic & Animal Feed Applications: Thanks to its antioxidant properties, lutein is fast becoming a sought-after ingredient in skincare and anti-aging cosmetics. Separately, it's used in poultry and aquaculture to enhance egg yolk and fish flesh coloration.5. Technological Advances: Improved extraction methods-like supercritical CO2 and microencapsulation-are enhancing lutein's purity, bioavailability, and stability, enabling new formulations like beadlets, oil emulsions, and soft gels.Challenges & Restraints1. Raw Material Volatility: Marigold farming is subject to seasonal and climate variability, leading to inconsistent supply and pricing.2. Regulatory Barriers: Diverging regulations across countries affect approval timelines and market entry costs.3. Consumer Awareness Gaps: Awareness remains low in developing regions, limiting market reach despite growing incomes.4. Competitive Pricing: Fluctuating raw material costs and synthetic substitutes pressure margins, especially for smaller producers.Country-wise OutlookThe U.S. lutein market is witnessing steady growth, driven by rising demand for nutrient-fortified bakery products. With a surge in formulation innovations, bakery items are increasingly enriched with lutein and other nutrients. Major brands are shifting toward clean-label ingredients to meet evolving consumer preferences, while the artisanal and organic bread segment is expanding with premium lutein-infused offerings. Additionally, the frozen dough sector continues to thrive, supporting convenient retail distribution.China's lutein market is growing rapidly, driven by urbanization and a shift toward healthier eating habits. As consumers seek low-sugar, low-fat, and low-sodium options, manufacturers are adopting taste modulators and innovative formulation techniques to deliver nutritious products without sacrificing flavor. The rising popularity of functional foods and beverages-like energy drinks and low-calorie snacks-is accelerating demand for health-focused ingredients, positioning China as a key growth market amid increasing health awareness.Competitive AnalysisThe global lutein market is steadily growing, driven by rising interest in eye health and natural, plant-based ingredients used in supplements, foods, and cosmetics. Leading players like Kemin Industries, DSM-Firmenich, and BASF SE dominate the high-quality segment, focusing on clinically backed formulas, sustainable sourcing, and enhanced bioavailability-often using marigold flowers as a primary source. Kemin's FloraGLO remains a standout brand in the space.Emerging companies such as Chenguang Biotech, Zhejiang Medicine, and Fenchem Biotek are gaining traction in regional markets by offering cost-effective, high-purity products. Meanwhile, OmniActive and PIVEG stand out for their advanced delivery systems, and Allied Biotech is known for its focus on stability and shelf life.Recent Developments:In October 2024, Cocrystal Health introduced a patented Cocrystal Lutein powder with six times greater bioabsorption and improved stability. Segmentation of Lutein Market ResearchBy Source :Natural LuteinSynthetic LuteinBy Form :PowderBeadletsOil SuspensionEmulsionsBy Application :Dietary SupplementsFunctional Foods & BeveragesPharmaceuticalsAnimal FeedCosmetics & Personal CareBy End User :Nutraceutical ManufacturersFood & Beverage ProducersPharmaceutical CompaniesCosmetic FormulatorsAnimal Nutrition FirmsRetail ConsumersBy Distribution Channel :Online RetailOffline RetailBusiness-to-Business (B2B)By Region :North AmericaLatin AmericaWestern EuropeEastern EuropeEast AsiaSouth Asia & PacificMiddle East & AfricaCheck out More Related Studies Published by Fact:The global better-for-you snacks market is projected to grow from USD 32.7 billion in 2024 to USD 70.3 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.The global microparticulated whey protein market is projected to grow from USD 390.9 million in 2024 to USD 971.6 million by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. 