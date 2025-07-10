IMD Issues ORANGE ALERT For Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh Predicts Heavy Rains Over Northwest India Till July 13

MENAFN - Live Mint) Weather today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued orange alert for Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh for July 11, predicting heavy rainfall during the day. Heavy to very heavy rainfall activity likely to continue over northwest India during next 2-3 days and over central India during next 4-5 days, the weather agency said in its latest weather bulletin.

IMD noted possibility of“isolated heavy rainfall” in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till July 16. Besides this, heavy showers are likely in Punjab and Haryana on July 11 and 16 and in Jammu and Kashmir between July 14 and 16. In Uttar Pradesh, heavy precipitation is likely till July 13.

According to IMD's weather report dated July 10, heavy rainfall is likely in Madhya Pradesh till July 14, in Goa on July 13 and 14, in Gujarat from July 13 till16 and in Maharashtra on July 13 and 14.“Light/moderate rainfall at most places accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning likely to continue over Northeast India during next 7 days,” the Meteorological department said.

Furthermore, isolated heavy rainfall is likely in Kerala over the next five days.

Senior Scientist at IMD Himachal Pradesh Sandeep Kumar Sharma said,“There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places, especially in Kangra and Sirmaur districts, where an orange alert has been issued,” ANI reported. Adding, he said, "In the remaining districts, a yellow alert has been sounded for heavy rainfall. However, IMD warned against heavy rains in Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur.

Although rainfall activity is expected to see slight decrease on July 11 and 12, but“From July 13 to 16, rainfall activity is expected to intensify again, covering most parts of the state. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Sirmaur districts.”

No weather alert is in place for Delhi-NCR but the skies are expected to remain generally cloudy during the day. As per the forecast, very light to light rain is expected today, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. The wet spells have brought down the temperatures in Delhi-NCR significantly.“The minimum temperature will be below normal up to 2 to 4°C, and the maximum temperature will be below normal up to 1 to 3°C,” IMD stated.