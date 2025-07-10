Motor Neuron Disease Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, And Pipeline Analysis Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Prilenia Therapeutics, Helixmith Co

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Motor Neuron Disease Pipeline Analysis"DelveInsight's,"Motor Neuron Disease- Pipeline Insight, 2025" report provides comprehensive insights about 180+ companies and 200+ pipeline drugs in Motor Neuron Disease pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

DelveInsight reports that over 180 key companies are actively involved in developing more than 200 treatment therapies for Motor Neuron Disease.

Motor Neuron Disease Overview:

Motor neuron diseases (MNDs) are a group of progressive neurological disorders that damage motor neurons-nerve cells responsible for controlling voluntary muscle movements like walking, speaking, breathing, and swallowing. This category includes conditions such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), progressive bulbar palsy, primary lateral sclerosis, progressive muscular atrophy, spinal muscular atrophy, Kennedy's disease, and post-polio syndrome.

MND is a rare and currently incurable condition that gradually leads to muscle weakness and loss of mobility. Although treatments can help relieve symptoms and enhance quality of life, the disease often reduces life expectancy and can be life-threatening. The exact cause remains unclear in most cases, but it is believed to involve a combination of genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors. Approximately 10% of cases are inherited, caused by specific genetic mutations.

"Motor Neuron Disease Pipeline Insight 2025" report by DelveInsight provides a comprehensive analysis of the ongoing clinical development activities and growth prospects across the Motor Neuron Disease Therapeutics Market.

In 2025, several notable advancements were made in the development of therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and related conditions:



April 2025: BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. announced receiving FDA agreement under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) for the Phase IIIb trial design of NurOwn in ALS.

April 2025: Prilenia Therapeutics presented new findings from its pridopidine programs for Huntington's disease and ALS at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Congress in Denver.

March 2025: Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. updated Phase II/III HEALEY ALS Platform trial results, conducted with the Sean M. Healey and AMG Center. The trial evaluated SLS-005 (IV trehalose), targeting misfolded proteins and autophagy activation, in slowing ALS progression and improving survival.

March 2025: Verge Genomics partnered with Ferrer to co-develop VRG50635, a lead candidate for treating sporadic and familial ALS, in Europe, the Americas, Southeast Asia, and Japan.

March 2025: OrphAI Therapeutics received orphan drug designation for AIT-101, an experimental ALS therapy, from the European Union, building on its previous U.S. designation.

February 2025: NeuroSense Therapeutics reported positive six-month Phase IIb PARADIGM trial results for PrimeC, its lead drug candidate for ALS treatment. January 2025: Voyager Therapeutics partnered with Novartis Pharma AG to develop potential gene therapies for Huntington's disease (HD) and spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), leveraging Voyager's TRACER capsids and preclinical expertise.

Key Takeaways from the Motor Neuron Disease Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's Motor Neuron Disease pipeline report depicts a robust space with 180+ active players working to develop 200+ pipeline therapies for Motor Neuron Disease treatment.

Key Motor Neuron Disease companies such as Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Prilenia Therapeutics, Helixmith Co., Ltd., Transposon Therapeutics, Inc., GeneCradle Therapeutics, Verge Genomics, QurAlis Corporation, Zydus Lifesciences Limited, Ra Pharmaceuticals, Guangzhou Magpie Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Scholar Rock, Inc., Spinogenix, Seelos Therapeutics, Inc., Sanofi, Hoffmann-La Roche, Revalesio Corporation, Cytokinetics, Rapa Therapeutics LLC, Q Therapeutics, Inc., PTC Therapeutics, ProJenX, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., Knopp Biosciences, MediciNova, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., Neuropore Therapies Inc, NMD Pharma A/S, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America Inc., MaaT Pharma and others are evaluating new drugs for Motor Neuron Disease to improve the treatment landscape. Promising Motor Neuron Disease pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Talditercept alfa, Pridopidine, VM202, TPN-101, GC 101, VRG 50635, QRL 201, and others.

Motor Neuron Disease Pipeline Analysis

The report provides insights into:



The report provides detailed insights into the key companies that are developing therapies in the Motor Neuron Disease Market.

The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Motor Neuron Disease treatment.

It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the Motor Neuron Disease market.

Motor Neuron Disease Emerging Drugs



Talditercept alfa: Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Pridopidine: Prilenia Therapeutics

VM202: Helixmith Co., Ltd.

GC 101: GeneCradle Therapeutics

VRG 50635: Verge Genomics QRL 201: QurAlis Corporation

Motor Neuron Disease Companies

Over 180 major companies are actively working on therapies for Motor Neuron Disease. Among these, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has drug candidates in the most advanced phase of development-Phase III clinical trials.

DelveInsight's report covers around 200+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Motor Neuron Disease pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Motor Neuron Disease Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Motor Neuron Disease Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

. Motor Neuron Disease Assessment by Product Type

. Motor Neuron Disease By Stage

. Motor Neuron Disease Assessment by Route of Administration

. Motor Neuron Disease Assessment by Molecule Type

Table of Content

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Motor Neuron Disease Current Treatment Patterns

4. Motor Neuron Disease - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Motor Neuron Disease Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Motor Neuron Disease Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Motor Neuron Disease Discontinued Products

13. Motor Neuron Disease Product Profiles

14. Motor Neuron Disease Key Companies

15. Motor Neuron Disease Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Motor Neuron Disease Unmet Needs

18. Motor Neuron Disease Future Perspectives

19. Motor Neuron Disease Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

