Colorado State University College Of Veterinary Medicine And Biomedical Sciences Partners With Covet To Advance AI In Veterinary Education And Clinical Practice

Colorado State University College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences Partners with CoVet

New collaboration pilots AI tools to enhance clinical efficiency, inform decision-making, and prepare veterinary students for real-world scenarios.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CoVet, an advanced AI-powered clinical documentation assistant, has announced a strategic collaboration with Colorado State University's College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences to bring CoVet's "clinical co-pilot" platform to veterinary students, faculty, interns, and house officers. The 12-month initiative will provide full access to CoVet's scribing and co-pilot tools to inform decision-making processes,marking a significant step toward integrating AI in veterinary education .

This partnership reflects a shared mission to equip the next generation of veterinary professionals with tools that enhance clinical effectiveness and prepare them for the evolving technological landscape of veterinary medicine .

"Our mission at CoVet is to ease the burden of clinical documentation and empower veterinarians with tools, so they can focus on patient care," said Aaron Massecar, Vice President, Partnerships at CoVet. "By partnering with one of the world's top veterinary schools, we're investing in the future of the profession and accelerating the responsible and informed use of AI in animal health."

"This collaboration is grounded in the belief that technology should augment-not replace-the human expertise at the heart of veterinary care," said Andrew Ciccolini, DVM, Medical Director of Companion Animal Spectrum of Care Services, CSU Veterinary Health System. "We're focused on training our students to use AI responsibly, ethically, and effectively."

"By leveraging AI scribe tools to streamline time-consuming and redundant tasks, we empower our teams to focus on what matters most: educating future veterinarians and providing exceptional patient care," Camille Torres, DVM, DABVP, DACVIM (Nutrition), Assistant Professor. "Let humans do human things-and let technology help where it can."

Over the next year, CoVet will provide comprehensive onboarding and support to ensure seamless integration with CSU Veterinary Health System's hospital electronic medical record systems. In turn, CSU will designate clinical champions and technical leads to evaluate platform performance, facilitate training logistics, and assess the potential for long-term adoption.

The anticipated outcomes of this collaboration include improved clinical efficiency, reduced documentation burden, and enhanced training in the use of AI tools-all of which will help new veterinary graduates transition more successfully into a competitive, tech-forward workforce. By embracing early adoption of AI, CSU and CoVet are setting a new standard for how veterinary education can align with the realities of modern clinical practice.

About CoVet

CoVet is an AI-powered clinical co-pilot built by veterinary professionals, for veterinary professionals. Designed to reduce administrative burden and prevent burnout, CoVet automates SOAP notes, transcribes consultations, and streamlines client communication, saving veterinary professionals and students over two hours daily. Trusted by thousands of users across six continents, CoVet helps veterinary teams reclaim their time and refocus on what matters most: exceptional patient care. Learn more at

About CSU CVMBS

The Colorado State University College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences is a global leader in veterinary education, research, and clinical care. With a mission to improve the health of animals, people, and the environment, CSU CVMBS offers top-tier academic programs, cutting-edge research initiatives, and nationally recognized clinical training. The college is dedicated to advancing veterinary medicine through innovation, interdisciplinary collaboration, and a commitment to excellence in teaching and service.

SOURCE CoVet

