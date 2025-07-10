Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Erdogan Taps Burhanettin Duran as New Communications Leader

2025-07-10 08:47:26
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has officially appointed Burhanettin Duran as the new leader of the Directorate of Communications at the presidency, as announced in a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette on Thursday.

Duran, who currently serves as a deputy foreign minister, will succeed Fahrettin Altun, who has occupied the position for the past seven years.

The Directorate of Communications operates under the Office of the President of Türkiye and is responsible for overseeing the nation's foreign promotional activities as well as managing state publicity efforts.

Additionally, the directorate handles accreditation requests for foreign journalists residing in the country.

Following his departure from the communications post, Altun is set to assume the presidency of the Turkish Human Rights and Equality Institution, according to the presidential decree.

