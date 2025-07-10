WHO Launches Guidelines For Clinical Management Of Dengue, Chikungunya, Zika & Yellow Fever
Arboviruses have become a growing public health threat, putting over 5.6 billion people at risk. Once limited to tropical and subtropical climates, the Aedes mosquitoes that transmit these diseases are spreading to new regions due to climate change, population growth, increased travel, and urbanisation, increasing the risk of outbreaks.
While early detection and treatment are key for better outcomes, diagnosing these diseases "can be challenging as their symptoms often overlap and resemble other febrile illnesses," said the WHO.
"In addition, in some regions, multiple arboviruses may circulate at the same time, making clinical diagnosis even more challenging, especially where testing is limited,” the WHO added.
The global health body launched the new guidelines while stressing the need for "clinicians to recognise these diseases and treat patients according to the latest, evidence-based guidance”.
Designed to help healthcare providers, the guidelines will help them give patients the best possible care to prevent severe disease and death.
It includes recommendations to healthcare providers for the management of patients with both non-serious and serious arboviral illnesses requiring hospitalisation.
The guideline can be applied at all levels of the health system, including community-based care, primary care, emergency departments, and hospital wards.
It also provides recommendations on treatment the choice of fluid management and measurements to guide fluid administration; and treatment with adjunctive therapies for patients with yellow fever.
“The guideline will also serve as a reference source for policymakers, health managers, and health facility administrators to support the development of national, regional, and local guidelines for epidemic and pandemic preparedness,” the WHO said.
