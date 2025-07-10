Delta To Kick Off Q2 Airline Earnings: Wall Street Awaits Outlook Amid Trump Tariff Uncertainty

Delta Air Lines' stock has gained nearly 3% over the past week ahead of the company's earnings before the bell on Thursday.

According to Fiscal data, Wall Street expects the company to post second-quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $2.05 on revenue of $16.18 billion. The company has topped analysts' expectations in two of the four quarters.

While 2025 started on a bright note for airline companies with demand picking up pace, economic uncertainties tempered consumer sentiment, forcing Delta and its peers to curtail capacity.

Investors will closely watch the carrier's earnings report as threats of Trump tariffs still loom. While the broader markets have found relief in the extension of the tariff deadline to Aug. 1, the U.S. President has unveiled high tariffs on several trading partners, including Brazil, Japan, and South Korea.

Last month, Delta CEO Ed Bastian said Delta grappled with weakness in bookings earlier this year, predominantly in the U.S. market and among leisure travelers in its main cabin. He also expected to demand to“tick up a bit” in the second half of the year.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits about Delta Air Lines was in the 'extremely bullish' (84/100) territory, while retail chatter was 'extremely high.'

According to TheFly, UBS analysts noted earlier this week that, based on feedback and commentary from the airlines, demand has remained stable in Q2 following the step-down in February and March, and UBS anticipates in-line Q2 airline earnings reports.

Citi analyst Stephen Trent noted on Tuesday that "top-down uncertainty could continue to limit short-term visibility on U.S. discretionary spending, including air travel." He viewed this as a risk for the current quarter but believes a "course correction" could occur in the fourth quarter.

One user stated that the stock is undervalued and poised for strong momentum.

Delta Air Lines stock has fallen 15.9% this year.

