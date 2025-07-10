403
German FM Urges Immediate Unhindered Aid To Palestinians In Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, July 10 (KUNA) -- German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul urged Israeli occupation to deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza immediately.
Wadephul made these remarks prior to heading to Austrian capital, Vienna, to meet with occupation foreign minister and Austrian counterpart Beate Meinl-Reisinger, to discuss mutual concerns.
He added that it is the occupation's duty to prevent Palestinians in Gaza from starving and to ensure they receive aid.
Furthermore, international humanitarian organizations must be granted immediate and unhindered access to deliver assistance to those in need. (end)
