Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Marco Rubio Lands in Kuala Lumpur to Join ASEAN Talks

2025-07-10 05:41:35
(MENAFN) U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio landed in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday to participate in the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting, according to a state news agency.

This visit marks Rubio’s inaugural trip to Southeast Asia since taking office earlier this year, the news agency noted.

Notably, this year's summit features both U.S. and Chinese top diplomats in attendance—a rare convergence that raises anticipation over a potential bilateral meeting, though no such encounter has been confirmed.

Rubio is at the helm of the U.S. delegation for the ASEAN-led diplomatic gatherings.

The United States began formal ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 1977, a decade after the bloc’s inception. That partnership was upgraded to a strategic level in 2015 and further advanced to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2022.

