Nextlevel.AI Unveils Avant-Garde AI BDR Voice Agent - Bringing Smarter, Human‐Like Lead Engagement

Voice AI Agents

This voice AI agent engages potential customers via voice or text, qualifies and captures leads, seamlessly integrates with CRM systems, and schedules meetings.

DE, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NextLevel, the conversational voice‐AI startup launched in early 2025 by SPsoft , today announced the release of its AI‐powered BDR (Business Development Representative) Lead‐Qualification Voice Agent. This intelligent voice agent is designed to engage potential customers via voice or text-on the web or phone-qualify and capture leads, seamlessly integrate with CRM systems, and schedule meetings with human sales teams.“As we enter our first year, the launch of this AI BDR Voice Agent marks a major milestone,” said Michael Lazor, founder and CEO of NextLevel.“Our customers wanted a proactive, 24/7 front line that speaks multiple languages, adapts dynamically, and works smartly with existing sales processes.”Key Features & Benefits- Engaging conversations via phone and web widget: Initiates and responds with low latency in 30 + languages, identifies user intent, answers questions, and recommends products or services.- Real‐time lead capture and CRM integration: Scores leads on urgency, intent, budget, and relevance, and logs conversations, browsing history, and outcomes directly in CRM platforms.- Seamless appointment booking & hot transfers: Schedules directly into reps' calendars (e.g., Google Calendar) or connects callers live to human agents.- Actionable insights & analytics: Provides detailed transcripts, engagement metrics, and user intent analytics to help sales and marketing teams optimize their outreach.- Omni‐channel, always‐on availability: Hosts personalized, context‐aware conversations at any hour through voice, web, and mobile channels.Proven Impact & Use CasesPilot implementations have yielded impressive outcomes: a 70% increase in captured leads compared to traditional contact forms, a 150% rise in conversions via managed outbound calls, and projected $3.2 million in Q1 2025 revenue from website-lead AI BDR engagements.About NextLevelFounded at the start of 2025 under the umbrella of SPsoft, NextLevel builds human‐like, fully adaptable AI voice agents that elevate customer experience, streamline workflows, and deliver measurable resultі. The platform supports over 100 integrations (including CRMs, calendars, telephony), offers free rapid prototyping, and leverages ISO/HIPAA/GDPR‐compliant infrastructure.Availability & Free TrialThe AI BDR Lead‐Qualification Agent is available now. NextLevel is offering free tailored prototypes trained on clients' website data-with 5 hours of voice conversation credits and full testing access-no credit card required. Organizations interested in the tailored demo or pricing plans can visit NextLevel or schedule a call directly.

