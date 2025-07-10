PSUT Renews AACSB Accreditation For Business Technology Programs

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 10 (Petra) -- Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT) has secured a six-year renewal of its AACSB accreditation for the academic programs offered by the King Talal School of Business Technology (KTSBT), reaffirming its position among the top 5% of business schools worldwide.The decision was issued by the Board of Directors of the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), following a comprehensive on-site evaluation in May conducted by an international peer-review committee comprised of senior deans from leading institutions. The committee commended the school's commitment to continuous improvement, academic innovation, and educational excellence.PSUT President Wejdan Abu Elhaija described the renewal as a significant milestone for the university, emphasizing the school's integration of emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence and data analytics, into its curriculum. She also highlighted KTSBT's strategic use of micro-credentials, offered in collaboration with global platforms such as Coursera, as a key driver in preparing students for the evolving digital labor market.In its report, the AACSB review team praised PSUT's updated strategic plan through 2030, which focuses on innovation in teaching, enhanced research output, international collaboration, sustainability, and institutional resilience. The evaluators noted that the school continues to meet AACSB's rigorous standards with consistency and clarity.Dean of KTSBT George Sammour noted that the renewed accreditation reflects the school's expanding global orientation. He pointed to recent efforts to internationalize faculty recruitment, grow student exchange programs, and foster collaborative research with leading academic institutions. KTSBT has also expanded internship opportunities with multinational firms, further aligning student training with global business needs.Sammour added that the school remains committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through high-impact research, student-led initiatives, and active engagement with the local community, efforts that reinforce its mission to develop forward-thinking business leaders for the digital economy.Princess Sumaya University for Technology was the first Jordanian university to earn AACSB accreditation in 2020. The renewal underscores the institution's ongoing dedication to maintaining internationally recognized standards in business education.