Minister Of State For Foreign Trade Affairs Holds Meetings With WTO, WEF, UNCTAD Leaders

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs, H E Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed, held a series of bilateral meetings with a number of senior international officials on the sidelines of his visit to Geneva.

The Minister of State met with H E Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), where discussions focused on a range of topics of international trade and current geopolitical developments – including tariffs, the importance of supporting the multilateral international trade agenda, the need to ensure the smooth flow of goods, trade in services, intellectual property rights, and the reform of the World Trade Organization.

Dr. Al-Sayed also met with H E Børge Brende, President and Chief Executive Officer of the World Economic Forum. The meeting addressed current global economic and trade conditions.

Separately, His Excellency held talks with H E Pedro Manuel Moreno, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), where they discussed global economic conditions and economic indicators specific to the State of Qatar.

The two sides also explored a number of issues concerning free trade agreements and bilateral investment treaties.