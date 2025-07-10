US Sends Some Weapons To Ukraine After Pause

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The United States has resumed shipments of certain weapons to Ukraine, including 155 mm artillery shells and GMLRS (guided multiple launch rocket system) missiles, a media report said on Thursday.

Two US officials told Reuters on Wednesday that the deliveries had restarted, days after the Trump administration paused the supply of some critical military aid to Kyiv.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the resumed shipments but did not specify the quantity or completion status.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had directed an expansion of communication with the US to secure essential military supplies, particularly air defense systems.

Trump has said he would consider providing Ukraine with Patriot air defense missiles, though no timeline has been given.

The paused shipment last week reportedly included 30 Patriot missiles, 8,500 artillery shells, over 250 precision-guided GMLRS missiles, and 142 Hellfire air-to-surface missiles.

Ukraine has repeatedly called for more air defense support to counter ongoing Russian missile and drone attacks.

