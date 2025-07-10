403
EU diplomat places blame on worldwide predicament for being late to parliament
(MENAFN) Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani jokingly referred to himself as “the unluckiest minister in history” after arriving late to a parliamentary conference focused on democracy in the Mediterranean. Apologizing for his tardiness, Tajani cited an overwhelming number of global crises as the cause, referencing the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, as well as escalating trade tensions with the U.S.
“It’s always something – two wars and now a trade war,” Tajani remarked, summarizing the mounting international pressures currently occupying his role.
In a recent article for Formiche, Tajani reaffirmed Italy’s commitment to Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction, while Reuters reported that Rome is preparing financial support for companies involved in the rebuilding efforts.
Meanwhile, the ongoing conflict in Gaza continues to strain EU foreign policy, as member states—Italy included—struggle to balance support for a ceasefire with arms sales to Israel.
Tajani’s comments come as the EU braces for renewed U.S. tariffs. President Donald Trump has called the bloc a difficult trade partner and deemed the U.S. trade deficit with it “unacceptable.” Though Trump had announced sweeping tariffs in April—20% on EU goods and 25% on cars and metals—the higher duties were suspended for 90 days. A baseline 10% tariff remains in effect.
Originally set to begin on July 9 and increase to 50%, the tariff hikes have now been delayed until August 1, giving both sides more time to negotiate. While Brussels remains hopeful a deal will be reached “in the coming days,” Italy’s Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti told the BBC that the negotiations are “very complicated” and may go down to the final hour.
