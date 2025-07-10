Proterra Selects Anduin To Enhance Investor Experience

From fragmented systems to unified experience: Proterra adopts Anduin to streamline investor onboarding and drive operational efficiency.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Proterra Investment Partners ("Proterra") has adopted Anduin to modernize its investor onboarding and streamline critical capital formation processes. By leveraging Anduin's platform, Proterra has replaced manual processes with scalable, secure, and investor-friendly workflows-enhancing transparency, efficiency, and oversight.

Based in Minneapolis, Proterra is an alternative asset manager focused on private equity and private credit investments across the global food value chain. "Anduin's platform has helped us streamline workflows and focus on what truly matters-delivering value to our investors," said Matthew Coad, Managing Director and Head of Capital Formation.

Through Anduin Fund Subscription , Proterra now offers a fully digital onboarding experience, enabling investors to complete documentation through a seamless and intuitive interface. Anduin's integration with its fund administrator ensures bi-directional data flow for greater accuracy and efficiency. Investors can also access Anduin directly via Proterra's investor portal.

To support registered investment advisors, Proterra implemented Anduin Advisor Advantage , which simplifies client onboarding, data management, and subscription execution.

"Our decision to adopt Anduin was driven by a desire to holistically improve our onboarding process," Coad added. "We expect increased efficiency, cost savings, stronger data security, and a smoother investor experience."

Proterra's adoption of Anduin underscores its commitment to operational excellence and forward-thinking investor engagement.

About Anduin

Anduin is a leading digital platform for managing fund lifecycles and investor relationships. Purpose-built for the private markets, Anduin streamlines subscription workflows, enhances data integrity, and improves the investor onboarding experience. The platform supports fund managers, administrators, and investors with scalable solutions that reduce friction, increase transparency, and accelerate time to close.

To date, Anduin has facilitated over $180 billion in global capital across 1,100+ funds and supports more than 59,000 investors worldwide. Learn more at anduintransact .

About Proterra Investment Partners LP

Proterra is an alternative asset manager that makes investments across the food value chain from farm to fork. The firm, which spun out of Black River Asset Management - a wholly owned, independently managed division of Cargill - focuses on seven core investment verticals: Credit, Farmland, Growth Equity, Proterra Asia, Sustainable Agriculture, Asset-backed Strategies, and Real Estate. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the firm employs 66 professionals across four global offices: Minneapolis, Shanghai, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit .

