Samsung India Begins Pre Orders For Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, July 9, 2025 – Samsung, India's largest consumer electronics brand, today announced that it has begun taking pre orders for the most advanced Galaxy Z series yet – Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7.
Galaxy Z Fold7 brings together the best of Galaxy design, camera functionality and AI innovation in the thinnest and lightest Galaxy Z Fold series to date. It delivers the premium performance and experience of an ultra-smartphone, while unlocking new levels of efficiency and productivity with a larger, more immersive display when unfolded.
Thinnest, Lightest Galaxy Z Fold To Date
Galaxy Z Fold7 is crafted for those who want the everyday portability and intuitive feel of a traditional smartphone, combined with the enhanced power and flexibility of a larger, unfolded display – all in one device. With its ultra-thin and light design and wider cover display, Galaxy Z Fold7 delivers a seamless on-the-go experience that makes typing and browsing effortless when it is folded.
At just 215 grams, Galaxy Z Fold7 is even lighter than Galaxy S25 Ultra.
It is just 8.9 mm thick when folded and 4.2 mm thick when unfolded.
The device comes with 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x cover display, a wider screen with a new 21:9 aspect ratio.
Most Expansive Screen on Galaxy Smartphone
When unfolded, Galaxy Z Fold7 reveals an expansive screen that expands the workspace for editing, multitasking and immersive viewing – getting more out of Galaxy AI. The main display on Galaxy Z Fold7 is 11% larger than the previous generation, providing even more screen real estate for content editing and multitasking across multiple apps.
The 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x main display offers ultra-rich contrast, true blacks and vibrant detail that makes everything pop - from movies to tabs open while multitasking.
With Vision Booster and up to 2,600 nits of peak brightness, Galaxy Z Fold7 stays brilliantly visible even in direct sunlight.
Looks Sleek, Built Tough
From repeated folding to being tossed in a bag, it's engineered for everyday durability and built to last longer, with a restructured hinge and foldable display.
The Armor FlexHinge is thinner and lighter, thanks to an enhanced water droplet design and newly implemented multi-rail structure that reduces visible creasing and strengthens durability by evenly dispersing stress.
The cover display is made with Corning® Gorilla® Glass Ceramic 2, a new glass ceramic that has crystals intricately embedded within its glass matrix. This secures the screen's durability and crack deflection capabilities and delivers protection in a remarkably thin form factor.
Advanced Armor Aluminum in the frame and hinge housing increases strength and hardness by 10%.
The main display is restructured to be thinner and lighter – yet stronger. This was achieved by implementing the Titanium plate layer. Additionally, Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) was increased to be 50% thicker, making the display tougher.
The Most Powerful Processor Customized for Galaxy
Under the hood, Galaxy Z Fold7 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy delivers performance boosts of 41% in NPU, 38% in CPU, and 26% in GPU compared to the previous generation. This power fuels Galaxy Z Fold7's ability to process more AI experiences on-device without compromise.
Ultra 200MP Camera
Galaxy Z Fold7 now brings the best of the Galaxy's pro-grade camera experience to a foldable, combining advanced hardware with intelligent processing for consistently stunning results. AI-enhanced imaging automatically optimizes lighting, detail and realism, so photos and videos stay sharp and vivid.
Featuring the first 200MP wide-angle camera in the Galaxy Z series, it captures 4x more detail, producing images that are 44% brighter.
The 10MP 100° camera on the main display expands the frame, so when users unfold their phone, it's easy to capture group selfies, valuable moments and more of the world in a single shot.
Samsung's next generation ProVisual Engine processes images faster, enabling every photo and video to be more crisp, vibrant and full of detail.
With Night Video, intelligent motion detection now separates moving subjects from still backgrounds to reduce noise.
10-bit HDR provides more color depth. The result is videos with richer color, deeper contrast and more lifelike detail, no matter the time of day.
Ultra AI Experience
Galaxy Z Fold7 harnesses the power of the foldable display to amplify the power and convenience of AI, delivering experiences that are instinctive, adaptive and effortlessly efficient. With the new One UI 8 that is context-aware and naturally responsive, optimized for Galaxy Z Fold7's flexible format and expansive screen offer a more intuitive and immersive way to interact with AI. There's less jumping between apps and screens and more frictionless creativity and productivity happening seamlessly in one place.
Designed as a true multimodal agent, One UI 8 seamlessly combines large-screen multitasking with intelligent tools that understand what users' type, say and even see. And, with an AI-powered camera and privacy built into every layer, Galaxy Z Fold7 becomes a smart and secure personal assistant, ready to help anytime, anywhere.
Launching with the all-new One UI 8 on Android 16, Galaxy Z Fold7 debuts Samsung's latest AI-powered platform on foldables, delivering the latest Android experience straight out of the box.
Gemini Live is now enhanced with multimodal AI that understands what users see, say and do, making it possible to seamlessly type or speak contextual questions and get answers without having to toggle back and forth between apps.
With Circle to Search, gaming tips appear exactly when and where you need them.
With Galaxy AI Optimized for Large Screens, Galaxy Z Fold7 delivers experiences that maximize the benefits of the expansive foldable display to boost productivity. AI Results View displays results from AI features in a separate Split View or in a Floating View, so the user's original content remains unobstructed and visible. Users can be more efficient with Drag & Drop AI-generated content, including images and text, directly from Multi Window. With tools like Drawing Assist or Writing Assist, it's easier than ever to move ideas and visuals, enabling a smoother creative process.
Shots look flawless with Photo Assist, which moves, erases or enlarges objects and adjusts angles and fills in backgrounds with AI-powered precision. Users can seize vibrant expressions, including pet profiles with Portrait Studio and refine their photos using Galaxy's enhanced Generative Edit. It offers proactive suggestions with the new Suggest Erases. Moreover, Side-by-Side Editing and Show Original enables real-time comparison of original images and edited versions on the large screen, making it easier to decide what to modify and what to keep. Audio Eraser has also been upgraded to be more intelligent and convenient.
Galaxy Z Flip7 is a compact AI phone with multimodal capabilities, powered by a new FlexWindow. Small enough to slip into a pocket, yet powerful enough to deliver the handiest assistance, it melds Galaxy AI with a now edge-to-edge FlexWindow, a flagship level camera and an ultra-compact and iconic design. From intuitive voice AI to the best selfie capabilities, the Galaxy Z Flip7 is an intelligent pocket-sized companion built for seamless interaction and everyday reliability.
The 4.1-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow is the largest ever on a Galaxy Z Flip, with edge-to-edge usability that enables users to see and do more on the cover screen.
With 2,600 nits of peak brightness and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate on both the main display and the FlexWindow, Galaxy Z Flip7 enables ultra-fluid scrolling, streaming and gaming. Plus, the FlexWindow gets an upgrade with Vision Booster, enhancing outdoor visibility so users can stay connected wherever they are.
The main display is a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, built for an ultra-smooth, immersive experience.
Weighing just 188 grams and measuring only 13.7mm when folded, Galaxy Z Flip7 is the slimmest Galaxy Z Flip yet.
The cover and back are protected by Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2.
The Armor FlexHinge is thinner than the hinge on the previous generation and features a restructured design and high-strength materials for smoother folds and long-lasting durability.
A robust Armor Aluminum Frame provides a tough exterior for resilience.
Power That Lasts Longer and Works Smarter
While the Galaxy Z Flip7 has been slimmed down and refined throughout, it now features a bigger battery and an even bigger display – all in a more compact form.
The 4,300mAh battery is the largest ever on a Galaxy Z Flip, delivering up to 31 hours of video play time on a single charge.
The Galaxy Z Flip7 is powered by the latest 3nm processor, customized for Galaxy and fit for today's lifestyle with an even more powerful CPU, GPU and NPU than Galaxy Z Flip6.
Samsung DeX comes to a Galaxy Z Flip7 for the first time, enabling it to instantly transform into a handy workstation: users can flip it open, connect to a screen and instantly get PC-like tools for enhanced multitasking.
Powered by the newest One UI 8 and Android 16 right out of the box, it delivers true multimodal AI experiences optimized for the Flip's iconic design, with many tasks now able to be handled right from the cover screen.
Gemini Live is now available directly on the FlexWindow, enabling users to search for information with their voice and complete tasks – hands-free. Users getting ready for an overseas trip can just tell Gemini what they need. It can pull up flight details from Samsung Wallet, set a reminder for when to leave for the airport and even find top-rated restaurants at the user's destination. Plus, all this information can be stored in Samsung Notes for easy access later. It's like having a personal assistant, right on the cover screen.
With camera sharing on Gemini Live, getting real-time help is as easy as pointing the camera. Whether packing for a trip or choosing an outfit, users can simply show Gemini what they're looking at. Ask questions like, "Which of these outfits is better for the weather in Seoul?" Gemini will respond, just like a helpful friend would.
Now Bar shows real-time app activity, podcast progress and alerts right on the cover screen, and it's now integrated with even more third-party apps. A quick glance at the FlexWindow lets users check on the ETA of their ride-share, see what song is playing, peek at the latest football scores, and so much more.
Now Brief provides even more personalized daily updates including traffic, reminders, calendar events, and fitness summaries. Users can get personalized music and video recommendations based on subscriptions and interests, as well as easily access health and wellness data pulled from Samsung Health and Galaxy Watch.
The FlexWindow's clock adapts and stretches to compliment a user's wallpaper, wrapping the font around faces or objects in the image to keep the time display clear. Whether it's a close-up selfie or a scenic skyline, the lock screen ensures the clock remains visible without disrupting the image.
A Pocket-Sized Selfie Studio
Galaxy Z Flip7 brings flagship-level photography and Samsung's best selfie camera yet with Samsung's advanced ProVisual Engine.
The dual rear camera system includes a 50MP Wide and a 12MP Ultra-Wide lens, delivering flagship-level clarity in any lighting, whether capturing scenic shots or snapping high-quality selfies directly from the cover screen.
With Enhanced Nightography, users can capture vivid photos in low-light environments through improved lighting adjustments and the removal of noise and blurred frames.
10-bit HDR provides richer color, deeper contrast and more life-like detail in video, no matter the time of day.
Galaxy Z Flip7 takes selfies to the next level, right from the FlexWindow. Real-Time Filters now lets users preview and perfect FlexCam shots instantly. And with the new Zoom Slider, users can quickly zoom in or out with just a swipe- making it perfect for capturing a full outfit or fitting everyone into the frame for a flawless group selfie.
With Dual Preview, the photographer and the subject can see the composition live on the FlexWindow, helping users nail the perfect shot on the first go.
Everyday pet moments become eye-catching shots with Portrait Studio in Photo Assist whether featuring a playful cartoon style, a quirky fisheye look or a polished, professional finish.
Bringing the foldable experience to even more users, Samsung also announced Galaxy Z Flip7 FE. Compact when folded and expansive when opened, Galaxy Z Flip7 FE features a 6.7-inch Main Display for an immersive viewing experience. The 50MP FlexCam enables high-quality selfies and video in Flex Mode, letting users capture content hands-free, without even opening the device. Now Brief surfaces helpful updates - including weather, daily schedules and commute alerts - on the cover screen, in a layout optimized for Galaxy Z Flip7 FE's compact form.
Future-Ready Mobile Security
As mobile experiences grow ever more intelligent and interconnected, Samsung is reinforcing the foundations that protect them – unveiling new protections for on-device AI, expanding cross-device threat detection and enhancing network security with quantum-resistant encryption. One UI 8 brings enhanced privacy to personalized AI experiences with the new Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP). KEEP creates encrypted, app-specific storage environments within the device's secure storage area, ensuring each app can access only its own sensitive information and nothing more. With One UI 8, Samsung is advancing Knox Matrix to deliver more proactive and user-friendly protection across the Galaxy ecosystem. Furthermore, as part of its ongoing commitment to quantum-safe security, Samsung is integrating post-quantum cryptography into Secure Wi-Fi. This enhancement secures the key exchange process at the core of encrypted connections, helping ensure robust privacy even over public networks.
Availability, Price and Offers
The Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7 & Galaxy Z Flip7 FE will be available for pre-order starting today on Samsung, Amazon, Flipkart and all leading retail outlets across the country.
