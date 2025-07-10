403
Trump expresses willingness to support new Russia sanctions bill
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump is prepared to approve a sweeping new sanctions bill targeting Russian trade, Politico reported Wednesday, citing a senior administration official. The legislation, led by Senator Lindsey Graham, proposes imposing massive 500% tariffs on countries that import Russian oil, gas, uranium, and other key commodities.
While the bill currently includes a provision allowing the president to waive these tariffs for up to 180 days, Trump is reportedly pushing for expanded executive authority. He wants Congress to grant him full discretion over the implementation of sanctions, without interference.
“The administration doesn’t want Congress micromanaging foreign policy,” the official said, stressing that a broad waiver provision is necessary. Still, the source indicated that the White House is “open in principle” to backing the bill.
Senator Graham confirmed this week that the Senate would soon vote on the proposal, emphasizing that it includes presidential waiver powers to give Trump “maximum leverage.” According to The New York Times, the vote could happen later this month.
This renewed push for tougher economic pressure on Russia comes as Trump has escalated his rhetoric against Russian President Vladimir Putin. Meanwhile, peace talks between Moscow and Kiev have yet to yield any breakthrough.
Russia maintains that any viable resolution must address its fundamental security concerns, especially Ukraine’s desire to join NATO. Moscow views the alliance’s eastward expansion as a direct threat. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reiterated this stance in an interview with Hungary’s Magyar Nemzet, saying that a temporary ceasefire would only allow Ukraine to rebuild its forces with Western backing.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded Ukraine acknowledge new territorial realities, remain neutral, and accept limits on its military. Lavrov also said Moscow is working to arrange a third round of negotiations with Ukraine in Türkiye.
