Dhanush's Film With 'Por Thozil' Director Vignesh Raja Goes On Floors With Pooja Ceremony
The film, which is tentatively being referred to as #D54, features Mamitha Baiju as the heroine. Sources close to the unit said that the pooja function took place at a venue on the East Coast Road in the city.
Taking to its X timeline to make the announcement, Vels Film International, the production house producing the film, wrote, "Sometimes staying dangerous is the only way to stay alive. #D54 starring @dhanushkraja - On floors from today. Produced by @Isharikganesh @VelsFilmIntl. A film by @vigneshraja89. A @gvprakash Musical."
The film's tag line -- "Sometimes staying dangerous is the only way to stay alive" -- has already caught the attention of fans and film buffs.
The film boasts of both a strong cast as well as a brilliant technical crew.
Apart from Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju, the film will also feature, director K S Ravikumar, Jayaram, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Karunas and Prithvi Pandiraj in pivotal roles.
On the technical front, cinematography will be by one of the best in the business, Theni Eswar and editing will be by Sreejith Sarang. Music will be by National Award winner G V Prakash.
More significantly, the story of the film has been jointly penned by writer Alfred Prakash and director Vignesh Raja, the creators of the critically acclaimed superhit investigative thriller 'Por Thozil'.
Writer Alfred Prakash, who has been good friends with director Vignesh Raja, had in an earlier interview disclosed that both Vignesh and he understood each other very well.
The writers, who had taken four years to come up with the final version of Por Thozil, believe that it is better when two people write a story together as each writer can use the other as a sounding board to test one's ideas.
